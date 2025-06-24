AIXA Miner Redefines Cloud Crypto Mining with AI-Optimized Protocol, 100% Green Energy, & FinCEN License

DENVER, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA Miner is a game-changing service that renders traditional cloud mining models obsolete. Their technology uses an AI optimization protocol that intelligently allocates resources worldwide. The company has also secured the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) MSB license. Effectively, this has created the industry’s first intelligent, yield-optimized, and federally regulated cloud crypto mining ecosystem.

Certified and Regulated by the US Government

As a U.S.-based company holding a FinCEN Money Services Business (MSB) license, AIXA Miner operates under the stringent anti-money laundering (AML) and transparency standards of the U.S. federal government. This distinction positions AIXA Miner as the only institutional-grade cloud mining platform for retail investors. In a sector flooded with scams and fake promises, this creates a trust level unparalleled in this vertical.

A Cloud Crypto Mining Revolution with Complete Transparency

Crypto mining used to be costly, expensive, and high-maintenance. But with the emergence of cloud crypto mining, all you need is an online account. AIXA Miner is making crypto mining more profitable, transparent, certified, and accessible to all with its advanced AI protocol and completely green energy technology centers that the company itself operates. Based on numerous factors like transaction fees and energy prices in 120+ data centers worldwide, the AI protocol shifts computing power to the most profitable crypto mining strategy in real-time.

100% Green Energy, Worldwide User Base, and Daily Automated Withdrawals to User Bank Accounts

Utilizing self-sustaining green energy sources provides AIXA Miner with a significant competitive advantage in terms of costs. Crypto mining is 100% automated in the cloud and used by over 1 million users from more than 200 countries. It is possible to start today - all that is required is access to the Internet. USDT payouts are withdrawn automatically every day into the user's bank account.

How AIXA Miner Works: 2 Simple Steps to Earn Passive Income Daily

Create an AIXA Miner account in minutes. Choose a mining plan starting at $100 and above with clear ROI and no hidden fees.

That’s all - you are good to go!

The mining contracts and possible returns on investment are transparent (given below).

Game-Changing Features for Cloud Crypto Mining

Global reach with 200+ countries and multilingual customer support.

AIXA Miner uses the latest ASIC miners and cutting-edge hardware.

A large variety of investment plans catering to every type of investor.

Bank-level security with DDoS protection and insurance mechanisms for user assets.

Trusted and loved by over 1 million active users.

No-cost and no technical knowledge entry threshold - anyone can use it.

Certified by the US governing agencies for complete transparency.

Intelligent system-wide AI protocol maximizes returns for minimum investment.

Automatic withdrawal of profits to your bank account every single day.



For more, see https://aixaminer.com/

Get Started Today

Even without investment, with just an email account confirmation, 20 USD is credited to an AIXA Miner account, with a potential profit in a single day! Don’t get left behind - join the AIXA Miner cloud crypto mining revolution today and start creating passive income 24/7/365!



About AIXA Miner

AIXA Miner is a leading provider of cloud mining services. Utilizing the latest technology and renewable energy sources, we offer our clients the opportunity to engage in cryptocurrency mining without the need for personal hardware. Our services are designed to ensure compliance with the highest security standards, including FinCEN Certification. For more information on how we can help you achieve your crypto mining goals, visit our website at aixaminer.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3a3ee32-2ed3-4be0-bf1f-85773c9ab333

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99953d7e-5ecc-491c-bdb9-de4aeae03848