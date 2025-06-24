Glazed balconies on the rise in Poland: Lumon strengthens presence with standout residential projects

WARSAW, Poland, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balcony glazing is fast becoming a hallmark of modern Polish residential architecture. Two years after establishing its subsidiary in Poland, Lumon - a global leader in frameless balcony glazing solutions – has successfully completed several high-profile residential projects, transforming urban living in cities like Warsaw, Łódź, and Pruszków.

“Poland has proven to be a dynamic and promising market,” says Jussi Kinnunen, CEO of Lumon Group. “There’s a clear demand for solutions that combine aesthetic quality, functional design, and long-term value. Our glazing systems are delivering just that.”



Delivering impact across Poland

Among Lumon’s recent highlights:

Słoneczne Tarasy – Łódź

In the heart of Łódź, this architecturally bold development designed by Marciniak & Witasiak Architekci features a striking openwork façade backed by Lumon’s frameless glazing. It’s a modern nod to the city’s industrial roots and a new landmark on Kilińskiego Street.

Developed by Marvipol Development, this sleek residential project in Bemowo incorporates over 1,600 m² of Lumon glazing. The system enhances energy efficiency, reduces noise, and boosts resident comfort, proving that style and performance go hand in hand.

Located centrally in Warsaw, Wola Skwer showcases 106 balconies clad with 1,200 m² of Lumon glazing. The result: serene, weather-protected outdoor retreats in the middle of the bustling capital.

A large-scale development south of Warsaw, Stacja Centrum includes 460 apartments, each with a Lumon-glazed balcony. With over 3,300 m² of retractable glass installed, the project was completed ahead of schedule, underlining Lumon’s efficiency and reliability.



Growing awareness and demand

These successful deliveries reflect a broader trend: growing awareness among Polish developers, architects, and residents about the benefits of balcony glazing. In Warsaw and beyond, glazed balconies are quickly becoming a must-have feature in new developments, offering added comfort, better energy performance, and higher property value.

“We clearly see a growing demand from urban residents in Poland who are looking for smart ways to make the most of their outdoor space, not just in summer, but all year round,” says Dawid Siepielski, Country Manager of Lumon Polska. “Our glazing systems meet this need by turning balconies into practical and comfortable extensions of the home. This resonates especially well in dense city environments, where every square meter of livable space matters.”





“As an architect, I see how quickly the market is changing. In just a few years, balcony glazing has shifted from a ‘nice to have’ to a clear design standard in many construction and renovation projects,” comments Ewa Patas-Trojan, Architect and Project Manager from SRDK STUDIO. “Lumon’s solution stands out because of its clean design and easy integration into the facade, it adds both visual lightness and everyday functionality.”



Sustainable and tailored for modern cities

Lumon’s solutions are not only visually elegant but also engineered for sustainability. Manufactured from recyclable glass and aluminum, the systems can reduce heating energy use by up to 16% and extend balcony lifecycles by up to a decade. Each installation is tailor-made to match the specific dimensions and style of the building.

Contact:

Dawid Siepielski

General Director

Lumon Polska Sp. z o.o.

dawid.siepielski@lumon.com

+48731031090

