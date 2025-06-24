Waste to Energy Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034: Industry Leaders like Hitachi Zosen and Veolia Drive Innovations in Waste-to-Energy Technologies

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste to Energy Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Waste To Energy Market was valued at USD 42.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach USD 78.6 billion by 2034, driven by rapid urbanization and the increasing generation of municipal solid waste, both of which are pushing the need for more efficient waste management solutions.

As landfill capacities reach their limits, adopting waste-to-energy (WtE) technologies is becoming more widespread. Additionally, decentralized waste treatment systems are gaining traction, especially in urban areas, where waste volumes continue to rise. Governments and businesses alike are investing in technologies that promote a circular economy and renewable energy sources, further strengthening the market landscape.







Regulatory measures that reduce landfill usage are accelerating the adoption of WtE solutions, particularly in regions like Asia and Europe. Countries are setting national targets to reduce waste sent to landfills, which is creating opportunities for energy recovery technologies. Industrial activities, especially in manufacturing, contribute to the rise in waste generation, further fueling the demand for WtE systems. Meanwhile, global trade policies and tariffs, particularly those introduced in the US, may impact the market's growth. Despite these challenges, technological advancements and tighter environmental regulations on emissions are expected to propel the waste-to-energy sector forward.



The thermal waste-to-energy segment is anticipated to generate USD 65 billion by 2034 due to the increasing use of advanced incineration plants with combined heat and power technologies, which improve energy recovery and overall system efficiency. Thermal plants allow for the generation of both electricity and heat, making them more sustainable and energy-efficient. These facilities are designed to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and enhance performance monitoring. The demand for waste-to-electricity solutions is high in urban areas where waste volumes are large, and the need for reliable energy sources continues to grow.



The power generation application segment of the waste-to-energy market accounted for a substantial portion, contributing a 53.3% share in 2024. The need for efficient waste-fed cogeneration units, which provide electricity and heat, and the growing demand for grid-balancing facilities are key drivers of this segment's growth. As urbanization continues to accelerate and solid waste generation rises, there is an increasing reliance on waste-to-energy systems to address energy needs and waste management issues. The power generation segment benefits from the growing emphasis on renewable energy and circular economy practices, which further incentivize investments in waste-to-energy technologies.



Europe's Waste to Energy Market will grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2034 due to the region's commitment to ambitious net-zero emission targets and a robust regulatory framework aimed at reducing landfill usage and encouraging sustainable energy solutions. Rising landfill taxes act as a catalyst, pushing municipalities to find more eco-friendly waste management alternatives. This is promoting the adoption of waste-to-energy plants that not only reduce waste volumes but also produce renewable energy, thus contributing to the region's environmental and energy goals.



Leading companies in the Global Waste to Energy Market, such as Hitachi Zosen, Veolia, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, are focusing on innovation, improving energy efficiency, and integrating new technologies to maintain their market leadership. These companies are forming strategic partnerships and investing in research and development to improve waste-to-energy systems. Babcock & Wilcox and SUEZ, for instance, are concentrating on advancing their incineration technologies, while Enerkem is exploring ways to enhance the efficiency of waste conversion into clean energy. These efforts are crucial for expanding market share and strengthening their competitive positions.



Babcock & Wilcox

Enerkem

Everbright Environment

Hitachi Zosen

JFE Engineering

Marubeni

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Reworld

SUEZ

Stellar3

Veolia

WM Intellectual Property Holdings

