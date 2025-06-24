Waste to Energy Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034: Industry Leaders like Hitachi Zosen and Veolia Drive Innovations in Waste-to-Energy Technologies

The Global Waste To Energy Market is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR, reaching USD 78.6 billion by 2034. This growth is propelled by increasing urbanization, rising municipal solid waste generation, and limited landfill capacities, spurring the adoption of WtE technologies. Regions like Asia and Europe are leading this trend due to regulatory pushes for reduced landfill usage and enhanced energy recovery tech. The thermal WtE segment, anticipated to generate USD 65 billion by 2034, benefits from advanced incineration with combined heat and power technologies. Companies like Hitachi Zosen, Veolia, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are at the forefront, focusing on innovation and partnerships to improve energy efficiency.

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste to Energy Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Waste To Energy Market was valued at USD 42.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach USD 78.6 billion by 2034, driven by rapid urbanization and the increasing generation of municipal solid waste, both of which are pushing the need for more efficient waste management solutions.

As landfill capacities reach their limits, adopting waste-to-energy (WtE) technologies is becoming more widespread. Additionally, decentralized waste treatment systems are gaining traction, especially in urban areas, where waste volumes continue to rise. Governments and businesses alike are investing in technologies that promote a circular economy and renewable energy sources, further strengthening the market landscape.



Regulatory measures that reduce landfill usage are accelerating the adoption of WtE solutions, particularly in regions like Asia and Europe. Countries are setting national targets to reduce waste sent to landfills, which is creating opportunities for energy recovery technologies. Industrial activities, especially in manufacturing, contribute to the rise in waste generation, further fueling the demand for WtE systems. Meanwhile, global trade policies and tariffs, particularly those introduced in the US, may impact the market's growth. Despite these challenges, technological advancements and tighter environmental regulations on emissions are expected to propel the waste-to-energy sector forward.

The thermal waste-to-energy segment is anticipated to generate USD 65 billion by 2034 due to the increasing use of advanced incineration plants with combined heat and power technologies, which improve energy recovery and overall system efficiency. Thermal plants allow for the generation of both electricity and heat, making them more sustainable and energy-efficient. These facilities are designed to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and enhance performance monitoring. The demand for waste-to-electricity solutions is high in urban areas where waste volumes are large, and the need for reliable energy sources continues to grow.

The power generation application segment of the waste-to-energy market accounted for a substantial portion, contributing a 53.3% share in 2024. The need for efficient waste-fed cogeneration units, which provide electricity and heat, and the growing demand for grid-balancing facilities are key drivers of this segment's growth. As urbanization continues to accelerate and solid waste generation rises, there is an increasing reliance on waste-to-energy systems to address energy needs and waste management issues. The power generation segment benefits from the growing emphasis on renewable energy and circular economy practices, which further incentivize investments in waste-to-energy technologies.

Europe's Waste to Energy Market will grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2034 due to the region's commitment to ambitious net-zero emission targets and a robust regulatory framework aimed at reducing landfill usage and encouraging sustainable energy solutions. Rising landfill taxes act as a catalyst, pushing municipalities to find more eco-friendly waste management alternatives. This is promoting the adoption of waste-to-energy plants that not only reduce waste volumes but also produce renewable energy, thus contributing to the region's environmental and energy goals.

Leading companies in the Global Waste to Energy Market, such as Hitachi Zosen, Veolia, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, are focusing on innovation, improving energy efficiency, and integrating new technologies to maintain their market leadership. These companies are forming strategic partnerships and investing in research and development to improve waste-to-energy systems. Babcock & Wilcox and SUEZ, for instance, are concentrating on advancing their incineration technologies, while Enerkem is exploring ways to enhance the efficiency of waste conversion into clean energy. These efforts are crucial for expanding market share and strengthening their competitive positions.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Waste to Energy market report include:

  • Babcock & Wilcox
  • Enerkem
  • Everbright Environment
  • Hitachi Zosen
  • JFE Engineering
  • Marubeni
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Reworld
  • SUEZ
  • Stellar3
  • Veolia
  • WM Intellectual Property Holdings

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages123
Forecast Period2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$42.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$78.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem
3.2 Trump administration tariff analysis
3.2.1 Impact on trade
3.2.1.1 Trade volume disruptions
3.2.1.2 Retaliatory measures
3.2.2 Impact on the industry
3.2.2.1 Supply-side impact (raw materials)
3.2.2.1.1 Price volatility in key materials
3.2.2.1.2 Supply chain restructuring
3.2.2.1.3 Production cost implications
3.2.2.2 Demand-side impact (selling price)
3.2.2.2.1 Price transmission to end markets
3.2.2.2.2 Market share dynamics
3.2.2.2.3 Consumer response patterns
3.2.3 Key companies impacted
3.2.4 Strategic industry responses
3.2.5 Outlook and future considerations
3.3 Regulatory landscape
3.4 Industry impact forces
3.5 Growth potential analysis
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Strategic dashboard
4.3 Strategic initiative
4.4 Company market share
4.5 Competitive benchmarking
4.6 Innovation & sustainability landscape

Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Process, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Thermal
5.2.1 CHP incineration
5.2.2 Co-combustion
5.2.3 Thermal gasification
5.2.4 Residual derived fuel plant
5.3 Biochemical

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Power generation
6.3 Heating
6.4 Others

Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Sweden
7.3.2 Denmark
7.3.3 Norway
7.3.4 Italy
7.3.5 Netherlands
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 India
7.4.3 Japan
7.4.4 South Korea
7.4.5 Indonesia
7.4.6 Thailand

Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Babcock & Wilcox
8.2 Enerkem
8.3 Everbright Environment
8.4 Hitachi Zosen
8.5 JFE Engineering
8.6 Marubeni
8.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
8.8 Reworld
8.9 SUEZ
8.10 Stellar3
8.11 Veolia
8.12 WM Intellectual Property Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvq29h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

