Ethylenediamine (EDA) Market Forecast to 2030, with Key Player Profiles for Dow, BASF, Huntsman, Nouryon, Delamine, SABIC, Tosoh, OUCC Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group & Balaji Specialty Chemicals

Ethylenediamine (EDA) is a versatile diamine used as a building block in chemical synthesis, valued for its strong chelating and reactive properties. The industry is characterized by its wide-ranging applications in detergents, textiles, and agrochemicals, with a focus on high-purity and sustainable formulations.

Key trends include eco-friendly production, low-impurity grades, and integration with advanced polymer and chelate technologies. The market is driven by demand for cleaning agents, growth in textile processing, and advancements in chemical intermediates.



Market Size and Growth Forecast



The global Ethylenediamine market was valued at USD 0.8-1.4 billion in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 4.5%-6.5% from 2025 to 2030, driven by demand for detergents and agrochemicals.



Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, with the U.S. leading due to its detergent and textile sectors, focusing on high-purity EDA for industrial applications.

Europe is expected to achieve a CAGR of 4.0%-6.0%, with Germany driving demand, emphasizing sustainable chelates for water treatment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth at 5.0%-7.0%, driven by China and India, where textile and agrochemical industries fuel demand, with trends toward cost-effective production.

Rest of the World, particularly Brazil, is expected to grow at 3.8%-5.8%, with trends toward polyamide and detergent applications.

Application Analysis

Detergents applications are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%-6.5%, driven by EDA's use in cleaning formulations, with trends favoring biodegradable surfactants.

Chelates applications are projected to expand at 4.8%-6.8%, supported by its role in water treatment and agriculture, with innovations in eco-friendly chelating agents.

Textile auxiliaries applications are expected to grow at 4.3%-6.3%, as EDA enhances dyeing processes, with trends toward sustainable textiles.

Agrochemicals applications are anticipated to grow at 4.7%-6.7%, driven by pesticide production, with innovations in crop protection.

Polyamides applications are projected to expand at 4.0%-6.0%, focusing on nylon production, with trends toward high-performance polymers.

Other applications, including adhesives, are expected to grow at 3.8%-5.8%, focusing on specialty intermediates.

Key Market Players

Dow, based in Midland, Michigan, USA, is a leader in EDA production, offering high-purity solutions for detergents, known for its advanced chemical technologies.

BASF, headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, specializes in EDA for chelates, emphasizing sustainable and innovative production.

Huntsman, based in The Woodlands, Texas, USA, produces EDA for textile auxiliaries, focusing on scalable manufacturing.

Nouryon, headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, provides EDA for agrochemicals, known for its eco-friendly solutions.

Delamine BV, based in Amersfoort, Netherlands, offers EDA for polyamides, emphasizing high-quality production.

SABIC, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, produces EDA for industrial applications, focusing on large-scale operations.

Tosoh Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan, provides EDA for specialty chemicals, known for its innovative processes.

OUCC, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, offers EDA for detergents, emphasizing cost-competitive solutions.

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group, based in Shandong, China, produces EDA for agrochemicals, focusing on scalable production.

Balaji Specialty Chemicals Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, provides EDA for textile applications, known for its innovative chemical solutions.

Porter's Five Forces

Moderate threat of new entrants due to high capital costs.

Moderate threat of substitutes with EDA maintaining an edge in detergents.

Moderate buyer power owing to large firms' negotiation capabilities.

Low supplier power due to the wide availability of raw materials.

High competitive rivalry with innovations in sustainable production.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Rising demand for biodegradable detergents drives EDA adoption in cleaning formulations.

Advancements in sustainable chelates enhance market growth in water treatment.

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific offer expansion opportunities due to industrial growth.

Challenges

Regulatory scrutiny on chemical intermediates increases compliance costs.

High production costs limit EDA adoption in cost-sensitive applications.

Environmental concerns over amine disposal hinder market scalability.

Growth Trend Analysis



The Ethylenediamine market is growing steadily, driven by demand for detergents and agrochemicals. In 2024, Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group maintained an EDA capacity of 80,000 tons, supporting agrochemical and textile applications. Shaanxi Taifeng Yongxing New Materials Technology is constructing a 100,000-ton EDA project, expected to boost supply.

These developments align with a projected CAGR of 4.5%-6.5% through 2030, reflecting EDA's critical role in chemical synthesis.



