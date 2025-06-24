Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market Size, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2024-2025 & 2026-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market is projected to reach USD 11.22 billion by 2034, with a notable CAGR of 6.7% from its estimated value of USD 7.13 billion in 2025

This growth underscores the market's crucial role in advancing circularity and resource efficiency within the textile and apparel sectors. These fibers, sourced from post-consumer waste and industrial scraps, significantly reduce landfill waste, conserve water, decrease energy consumption, and lessen reliance on virgin materials.

Recycled fibers are increasingly being integrated across various sectors, including fashion, automotive interiors, and home furnishings, in response to pressure on global manufacturing ecosystems to mitigate their environmental impacts. This market expansion is driven by evolving consumer values, reinforced regulatory measures, and corporate commitments toward sustainable practices and closed-loop systems.

The demand for recycled polyester, cotton, and blended yarns soared in 2024, bolstered by enhanced investments in fiber regeneration technologies. Collaborations among brands and suppliers focus on improving traceability and maintaining quality consistency. Governmental bodies and sustainability organizations, meanwhile, emphasize compliance, labeling, and recyclability standards.

Future advancements in textile-to-textile recycling and scalable fiber recovery systems, combined with comprehensive consumer education, are anticipated to fast-track recycled fiber adoption. As the Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market sits at the intersection of environmental advocacy and industrial innovation, it is set to revolutionize the global design, manufacturing, and disposal of textiles.

Key Takeaways

Recycled fibers are a cornerstone of sustainable fashion, curbing textile waste and carbon emissions.

Polyester and cotton dominate as recycled fiber types, extensively used in fashion and industrial applications.

Europe leads the market due to stringent environmental regulations and advanced recycling infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, is emerging as a processing hub, with strong production capacity and eco-awareness.

Chemical recycling technologies are gaining traction for producing high-quality fibers.

Recycling systems require multi-stakeholder collaboration among brands, waste management firms, and innovation labs to boost circularity.

Consumer education and transparent labeling foster trust and accelerate market adoption of recycled fiber products.

Fashion resale and rental models complement the narrative by extending garment life and reducing consumption cycles.

Product development is focused on blending fibers that enhance softness, durability, and performance from recycled sources.

Governments advocate for Extended Producer Responsibility schemes enforcing recycling mechanisms.

Recycled fibers find applications beyond apparel, including in automotive, construction, and consumer electronics packaging.

Eco-conscious branding and certifications like the Global Recycled Standard boost credibility among top-tier suppliers.

Market Details

Base Year: 2024

2024 Estimated Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026-2034

2026-2034 Market Size-Units: USD billion

USD billion Market Segments: By Product Type, Application, End User, Technology, Distribution Channel

By Product Type, Application, End User, Technology, Distribution Channel Regional Coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Analysis Includes: Trends, Driving Factors, Challenges, Price and Trade Analysis, Supply-Chain and Competitive Landscape

Segmentation Summary

Product Types: Natural Fibers, Synthetic Fibers

Applications: Textiles, Composites, Packaging

End Users: Fashion, Automotive, Construction

Technology: Mechanical and Chemical Recycling

Distribution Channels: Online, Offline

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $12.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Unifi, Inc. (REPREVE)

Lenzing AG

Indorama Ventures

Birla Cellulose (Aditya Birla Group)

Eastman Chemical Company

Banyan Nation

Recover Textile Systems

Evernu

Circular Systems SPC

Waste2Wear

Jeplan, Inc.

Renewcell

Ambercycle

Teijin Limited

Ecotextile Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jp5eee

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment