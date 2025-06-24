Vietnam Strengthens Position in Global Tungsten Market Amid Production Challenges

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Tungsten Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tungsten, renowned for its high hardness, melting point, and thermal conductivity, is pivotal across diverse sectors, including filaments, cutting tools, aerospace, and medical imaging. Tungsten is typically found as scheelite (CaWO?) and wolframite ((Fe,Mn)WO?), extracted and reduced to metal. The tungsten industry spans from upstream mineral exploration to midstream processing, smelting, and downstream applications like cemented carbide, which accounts for over 50% of tungsten use, especially in automotive and electronics industries.

Recent data indicates global tungsten demand will hit approximately 126,000 metric tons in 2023, with primary consumption in transportation, mining, and construction. Asia-Pacific leads due to rapid industrialization, while Europe and the Americas show strong demand in aerospace and electronics.

The burgeoning new energy vehicle, aerospace, and industrial automation sectors are expected to further escalate tungsten demand, with a steady rise predicted in coming years. Vietnam, a key tungsten producer, holds significant reserves and ranks as the second-largest producer globally. The country's top tungsten mines, Nui Phao and Thien Ke, along with companies like Masan High-Tech Materials, form a dual-force in its tungsten industry.

Vietnam's government is enhancing local tungsten resource management, aligning with the 'Special Plan for Mineral Development and Utilization 2025 and 2035', prioritizing tungsten as part of the green circular mining strategy. The aim is to bolster both the local and international market presence of Vietnam's tungsten industry.

Insights suggest Vietnam's tungsten industry is poised for growth, driven by both local and international market forces. Companies worldwide are encouraged to explore the Vietnamese tungsten market, leveraging opportunities in mining, smelting, and beyond. Offices in Shanghai and Hanoi are facilitating foreign entry into this lucrative market.

Topics covered:

Overview of the Tungsten Industry in Vietnam

Economic and Policy Environment of Vietnam's Tungsten Industry

Market Size of Vietnam's Tungsten Industry (2025-2034)

Key Tungsten Manufacturers in Vietnam

Market Drivers and Opportunities in Vietnam's Tungsten Industry

Main Challenges and Prospects for Vietnam's Tungsten Industry (2025-2034)

Leading Companies and Their Competitive Advantages in Vietnam

Forecasted Revenue in Vietnam's Tungsten Market (2025-2034)

Dominant Segments in Vietnam's Tungsten Market by 2034

Challenges Facing Vietnam's Tungsten Industry

Pathways for Foreign Capital Entry into Vietnam's Market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $80.35 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5%





Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Vietnam Geography of Vietnam Demographics of Vietnam Economic Condition of Vietnam Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam

Overview of Tungsten Industry Definition and Classification of the Tungsten Industry Tungsten Industry Chain in Vietnam The Policy Environment of Tungsten Industry in Vietnam The Recommendations for Foreign Companies Investing in Vietnam's Tungsten Industry

Supply and Demand of Tungsten Industry in Vietnam Supply Analysis Demand Analysis

Import and Export of Tungsten Industry in Vietnam Import Situation of Vietnam's Tungsten Industry Export Situation of Vietnam's Tungsten Industry

Market Competition of Tungsten Industry in Vietnam Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Tungsten Industry Competition Structure in Vietnam's Tungsten Industry

Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Tungsten

Outlook of Tungsten Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Tungsten Industry Supply Forecast of Tungsten Industry in Vietnam Market Demand Forecast of Tungsten in Vietnam Import and Export Forecast of Tungsten in Vietnam



