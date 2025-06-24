Vietnam's Rising Rare Earth Market: Untapped Potential in Southeast Asia

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Rare Earth Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rare Earth Elements (REEs), comprising 17 metals, are pivotal in industries such as petroleum, chemical, and metallurgy due to their unique properties. Often termed 'industrial MSG' for their crucial role, these elements are foundational to the creation of innovative materials and strategic advancements. The industry can be segmented into upstream, midstream, and downstream processes, each adding distinct value through exploration, refining, and application in cutting-edge technologies.

The global market for rare earths is robust, driven predominantly by sectors like electric vehicles, wind turbine manufacturing, and electronics. Notably, the demand for neodymium iron boron magnets is accelerating, thanks to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and expanded wind power installations. With industries like satellite communications also demanding more rare earth alloys, the future appears promising for this sector.

Vietnam is emerging as a key player in this landscape, with its abundant rare earth reserves estimated at 3.5 million tons, ranking it sixth globally. The nation's largest reserve covers over 11 square kilometers, offering vast potential yet untapped due to current technological and infrastructural limitations. However, strategic initiatives by the Vietnamese government aim to transform this potential into economic strength.

Through policies such as the 'Overall Plan for Mineral Resources Exploration, Development and Utilization 2021-2030', Vietnam seeks to cultivate a green, circular mining ecosystem by 2045. This framework is expected to enhance exploration, mining, and processing capacities, fostering a competitive rare earth industry on par with East Asia's standards.

Predicted advancements in Vietnam's mining and smelting capabilities, alongside regulatory improvements, could significantly enhance its production activities. Global companies are encouraged to explore opportunities within Vietnam's rare earth sector, capitalized by strategic locations such as Shanghai and Hanoi that facilitate entry into this promising market.

Topics covered:

Overview of the Rare Earth Industry in Vietnam

Economic and Policy Environment of Vietnam's Rare Earth Industry

Market Size Projection: 2025-2034

Analysis of Leading Vietnamese Manufacturers

Market Opportunities and Driving Forces

Key Challenges and Opportunities: 2025-2034

Main Players and Their Competitive Advantages

Revenue Forecast for Vietnam's Rare Earth Market

Dominant Market Segments in 2034

Challenges Facing Vietnam's Rare Earth Sector

Opportunities for Foreign Investment

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $220 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $836.65 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0%





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam



2 Overview of Rare Earth Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Rare Earth Industry

2.2 Rare Earth Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.3 The Policy Environment of Rare Earth Industry in Vietnam

2.4 Recommendations for Foreign Companies Investing in Vietnam's Rare Earth Industry



3 Supply and Demand of Rare Earth Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.2 Demand Analysis



4 Import and Export of Rare Earth Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Rare Earth Industry

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Rare Earth Industry



5 Market Competition of Rare Earth Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Rare Earth Industry

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Rare Earth Industry



6 Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Rare Earth



7 Outlook of Rare Earth Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Rare Earth Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Rare Earth Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Market Demand Forecast of Rare Earth in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Rare Earth in Vietnam





