Unlock Leadership Success in the Pharmaceutical Industry: Join the Two-Day Course on July 3-4, 2025

The pharmaceutical, biopharma, medical device, and animal health industries are evolving faster than ever, with increasing complexity and competition. In the past, technical expertise alone was enough to build a successful career. Today, professionals must develop strong leadership skills to thrive in their current roles, drive innovation, and advance within their organisations.

Employers are looking for leaders who can motivate teams, navigate change, and drive strategic success - whether managing staff, departments, projects, or entire organisations. Effective leadership is not an innate talent but a skill that can be learned and mastered.

This comprehensive two-day course provides a deep dive into what makes an exceptional leader in the pharmaceutical industry and how to apply practical leadership techniques to maximise team performance. Through pharmaceutical-specific case studies, interactive discussions, and real-world applications, you'll gain the confidence and capability to lead with impact.

By the end of this course, you'll be equipped with proven leadership strategies that you can immediately apply in your workplace to enhance your influence, drive results, and accelerate your career.

Benefits of attending

Elevate your leadership skills to transition from manager to strategic leader

and implement strategic leadership to set the right direction for success Build and lead high-performing teams in the pharmaceutical industry

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course, designed specifically for the pharmaceutical, biopharma, medical device and animal health industries, will be relevant for existing leaders/managers who wish to enhance leadership skills to a higher level, as well as those new to or aspiring to a leadership/management role including:

Team leaders, project leaders and managers

Heads of departments

Managers who have received little or no formal leadership training and who need to enhance their skills

Anyone who wants to develop leadership skills to achieve greater success

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Understanding leadership

Why leadership is so important in the pharmaceutical industry and leading in a hybrid environment

What are the core competencies of effective leaders in the pharmaceutical industry?

Pharma case study

Understanding models of leadership, including agile, and how to apply these to maximise performance

Developing leadership style including strategic skills

Understanding the 'bigger picture' and being strategic as a leader

Taking into account the leadership concept you are working in - and how to adapt it

Defining direction and strategy for you, your team and your organisation

Leading and developing a pharma team, department or organisation

Understanding the stages of team development and how different roles maximise team performance

Key qualities of high performing teams

Setting direction and vision to inspire your team

Delegating whilst maintaining responsibility

How to lead in a matrix environment

Day 2

Leading successful change in pharma

Why and how leaders are change agents and can facilitate successful change

How leaders create the conditions for successful change - pharma case study

How to lead successful major change and deal with resistance to change

The importance of the leadership role for implementing effective change

Enhancing communication

Managing and leading effective project meetings in pharma

Stakeholder analysis and communication planning

The global dimension and importance of cross-cultural considerations

Dealing with conflict, poor performance and problems

Identifying and developing your conflict management style

Key principles to influence and negotiate

Managing challenging people and situations

Giving feedback to poor performers to improve results

Motivating the team

Identifying and responding to the different needs and motivations of your team

Define what motivates you and your team

Motivating the team for optimum performance

Action planning

Incorporate what you have learnt into the workplace - preparing a personal action plan

