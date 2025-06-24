Spain Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, with Movistar Spain, Vodafone Spain, and MasOrange

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Spain Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" provides an incisive executive-level overview of Spain's current telecommunications market, offering detailed forecasts of key indicators through 2029. Issued annually, the report extensively analyzes near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolving demands across fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets. It also reviews significant regulatory trends impacting these sectors.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Spain.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Spain will decline at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 2.1%, driven by continued smartphone subscription growth led by MNO's device bundled plans and government initiatives to establish a stronger 5G network in the country.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.9% across the forecast period, thanks to growth in fiber and FWA subscriptions on the back of broadband coverage expansions.

Company Coverage:

Movistar Spain

Vodafone Spain

MasOrange



Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

