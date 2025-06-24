Latin America and Caribbean Energy Transition Report 2025: Solar and Wind Expansion Accelerates in LAC Amid Hydropower Dominance

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America and Caribbean Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is progressing toward a high share of renewable power, chiefly driven by hydropower, with growing momentum in solar, wind, and green hydrogen. While the region has relatively low fossil fuel reliance compared to other developing economies, it remains at an early stage in scaling emerging technologies such as energy storage, CCUS, EVs, and SAFs.
Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) remains at an early stage of the energy transition for emerging technologies such as energy storage, CCUS, and hydrogen. However, a substantial project pipeline is emerging for solar and wind, and the region is gaining momentum as a prospective green hydrogen export hub.
The region is on track to achieve a high share of renewable power generation, with renewables projected to supply over 75% of LAC's electricity mix by 2025. While hydropower currently makes up the majority of this share, solar and wind capacity are expanding, helping to unlock the region's full renewable potential.
Despite LAC's strong performance in renewable power and relatively low reliance on fossil fuels compared to other developing economies, the adoption of other energy transition technologies, such as EVs and SAFs, remains limited.
Key Highlights
- The LAC region is on track to achieve a high share of renewable power generation, with renewables set to account for over 75% of LAC's power mix in 2025. This percentage is set to increase to over 80% by 2035, with Brazil, Guatemala, and Chile leading the region for highest renewable generation share.
- The region is still heavily reliant on hydropower, but is planning on expanding its solar and wind infrastructure so as to harness the full potential of renewables.
- The region has also announced 36 new green hydrogen projects set to come online in 2030, as LAC looks to position itself as a key hydrogen exporter.
- Other, more nascent, energy transition technologies, such as energy storage, SAFs, and CCUS, are however lagging.
Scope
- Explores LAC's climate targets, CO2 emissions, renewable energy potential, and renewable energy policies.
- Analyzes power consumption, demand, renewable power capacity, electric and hybrid vehicle sales, and more.
Reasons to Buy
- Assess key changes and trends that are taking place in the region, such as growing hydrogen infrastructure as LAC aims to position itself as a key global producer and exporter of green hydrogen.
- Assess how the region is taking strides to increase its solar and wind capacity, so as to reduce its reliance on hydropower, which is becoming a more variable source of renewable power due to droughts, which have been exacerbated by climate change.
- Identify who the key players are in a range of energy transition technologies, in terms of owners, as well as equipment manufacturers and EPC providers.
- Identify the development stage and legislative framework the following energy transition technologies are currently in: renewables, energy storage, EVs and hybrids, renewable fuels, CCUS, and hydrogen.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Sector Readiness and Leaders
- Power Outlook & Generation
- Renewable Energy Policies & Economics
- Power Capacity Share Outlook
- Power Generation Share Outlook
- Largest Economies' Renewable Generation Share
- Thermal Power: Decommissioning & Emissions
- Major Players in Renewable Power
- Energy Storage
- Energy Storage Outlook and Leading Geographies
- Electric Vehicles
- Passenger BEV and Hybrid Vehicles Outlook
- Policies and Initiatives
- Renewable Fuels
- Largest Active and Upcoming Renewable Refineries
- Renewable Diesel and SAF
- FAME Biodiesel and Ethanol
- Renewable Fuels' Blending Targets
- CCUS
- CCUS Projects and Outlook
- Hydrogen
- National Hydrogen Strategies
- Largest Active and Upcoming Hydrogen Plants
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Outlook
- Intended Use Sectors for Low-Carbon Hydrogen
Company Coverage:
- BYD Company Limited
- Great Wall Motors Company Limited (GWM)
- Volvo Group
- SGP BioEnergy Holdings LLC
- Galp Energia SGPS S.A.
- Enegix Energy Pty Ltd.
- RP Global Austria GmbH
- Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)
- Enel SpA
- The AES Corporation
- Serena Energy S.A.
- Verano Energy SpA
- Solarig Energy SL
- Atlas Renewable Energy
- RIC Resources
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Engie S.A.
- GreenYellow
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras)
- TotalEnergies SE
- Shell Energy do Brasil Ltda
- Shell plc
- Ocean Winds SL
- BlueFloat Energy LLC
- SPIC Bravo Ventos
- Equinor ASA
- Iberdrola S.A.
- Power Construction Corporation of China
- Andrade Gutierrez S.A.
- China National Machinery Industry Corporation
- Elecnor S.A.
- Prodiel Proyectos de Instalaciones Electricas S.L.
- China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd.
- TSK Group
- Scatec ASA
- Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited
- Ellaktor S.A.
- Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd.
- JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
- First Solar Inc.
- Chint Group Co. Ltd.
- SunPower Corporation
- Jinko Power Technology Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Energy AG
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- General Electric Company
- SDV Energia e Infraestructura S.L.
- CIR Renewables SGPS S.A.
- Nordex SE
- IMPSA S.A.
- Cox Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
- Enercon GmbH
- Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd.
- WEG S.A.
- Suzlon Energy Limited
- Government of Panama
- Panama Oil Terminals S.A.
- Avalon BioEnergy Uruguay S.A.
- ECB Group
- Mubadala Investment Company
- Ocyan S.A.
- Ultra Group of Companies Inc.
- HIF Global
- Steamboat Fuels LLC
- Porto de Suape
- Qair Group
- RPC Resource Project Management Services Lda
- Solatio Energia
- Parex Resources Inc.
- TCI Gecomp SL
- Port of Pecem
- China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)
- Pre-Sal Petroleo S.A.
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
- Linde Inc.
