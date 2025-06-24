Latin America and Caribbean Energy Transition Report 2025: Solar and Wind Expansion Accelerates in LAC Amid Hydropower Dominance

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America and Caribbean Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is progressing toward a high share of renewable power, chiefly driven by hydropower, with growing momentum in solar, wind, and green hydrogen. While the region has relatively low fossil fuel reliance compared to other developing economies, it remains at an early stage in scaling emerging technologies such as energy storage, CCUS, EVs, and SAFs.



Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) remains at an early stage of the energy transition for emerging technologies such as energy storage, CCUS, and hydrogen. However, a substantial project pipeline is emerging for solar and wind, and the region is gaining momentum as a prospective green hydrogen export hub.

The region is on track to achieve a high share of renewable power generation, with renewables projected to supply over 75% of LAC's electricity mix by 2025. While hydropower currently makes up the majority of this share, solar and wind capacity are expanding, helping to unlock the region's full renewable potential.

Despite LAC's strong performance in renewable power and relatively low reliance on fossil fuels compared to other developing economies, the adoption of other energy transition technologies, such as EVs and SAFs, remains limited.



Key Highlights

The LAC region is on track to achieve a high share of renewable power generation, with renewables set to account for over 75% of LAC's power mix in 2025. This percentage is set to increase to over 80% by 2035, with Brazil, Guatemala, and Chile leading the region for highest renewable generation share.

The region is still heavily reliant on hydropower, but is planning on expanding its solar and wind infrastructure so as to harness the full potential of renewables.

The region has also announced 36 new green hydrogen projects set to come online in 2030, as LAC looks to position itself as a key hydrogen exporter.

Other, more nascent, energy transition technologies, such as energy storage, SAFs, and CCUS, are however lagging.

Scope

Explores LAC's climate targets, CO2 emissions, renewable energy potential, and renewable energy policies.

Analyzes power consumption, demand, renewable power capacity, electric and hybrid vehicle sales, and more.

Reasons to Buy

Assess key changes and trends that are taking place in the region, such as growing hydrogen infrastructure as LAC aims to position itself as a key global producer and exporter of green hydrogen.

Assess how the region is taking strides to increase its solar and wind capacity, so as to reduce its reliance on hydropower, which is becoming a more variable source of renewable power due to droughts, which have been exacerbated by climate change.

Identify who the key players are in a range of energy transition technologies, in terms of owners, as well as equipment manufacturers and EPC providers.

Identify the development stage and legislative framework the following energy transition technologies are currently in: renewables, energy storage, EVs and hybrids, renewable fuels, CCUS, and hydrogen.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Readiness and Leaders

Power Outlook & Generation

Renewable Energy Policies & Economics

Power Capacity Share Outlook

Power Generation Share Outlook

Largest Economies' Renewable Generation Share

Thermal Power: Decommissioning & Emissions

Major Players in Renewable Power

Energy Storage

Energy Storage Outlook and Leading Geographies

Electric Vehicles

Passenger BEV and Hybrid Vehicles Outlook

Policies and Initiatives

Renewable Fuels

Largest Active and Upcoming Renewable Refineries

Renewable Diesel and SAF

FAME Biodiesel and Ethanol

Renewable Fuels' Blending Targets

CCUS

CCUS Projects and Outlook

Hydrogen

National Hydrogen Strategies

Largest Active and Upcoming Hydrogen Plants

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Outlook

Intended Use Sectors for Low-Carbon Hydrogen

Company Coverage:

BYD Company Limited

Great Wall Motors Company Limited (GWM)

Volvo Group

SGP BioEnergy Holdings LLC

Galp Energia SGPS S.A.

Enegix Energy Pty Ltd.

RP Global Austria GmbH

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)

Enel SpA

The AES Corporation

Serena Energy S.A.

Verano Energy SpA

Solarig Energy SL

Atlas Renewable Energy

RIC Resources

Canadian Solar Inc.

Engie S.A.

GreenYellow

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras)

TotalEnergies SE

Shell Energy do Brasil Ltda

Shell plc

Ocean Winds SL

BlueFloat Energy LLC

SPIC Bravo Ventos

Equinor ASA

Iberdrola S.A.

Power Construction Corporation of China

Andrade Gutierrez S.A.

China National Machinery Industry Corporation

Elecnor S.A.

Prodiel Proyectos de Instalaciones Electricas S.L.

China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd.

TSK Group

Scatec ASA

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited

Ellaktor S.A.

Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

Chint Group Co. Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

Jinko Power Technology Co. Ltd.

Siemens Energy AG

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

General Electric Company

SDV Energia e Infraestructura S.L.

CIR Renewables SGPS S.A.

Nordex SE

IMPSA S.A.

Cox Energy S.A.B. de C.V.

Enercon GmbH

Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd.

WEG S.A.

Suzlon Energy Limited

Government of Panama

Panama Oil Terminals S.A.

Avalon BioEnergy Uruguay S.A.

ECB Group

Mubadala Investment Company

Ocyan S.A.

Ultra Group of Companies Inc.

HIF Global

Steamboat Fuels LLC

Porto de Suape

Qair Group

RPC Resource Project Management Services Lda

Solatio Energia

Parex Resources Inc.

TCI Gecomp SL

Port of Pecem

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Pre-Sal Petroleo S.A.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Linde Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/calw7w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.