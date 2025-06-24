United States Architectural Coatings Market 2025: Comprehensive Data on Prices, Volumes, and Market Shares

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA - Architectural Coatings - 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The USA Architectural Coatings 2025 report provides an in-depth analysis for Architectural coatings and includes detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values. The report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for architectural coatings in the USA.

The report includes market shares, prices and values, volumes and detailed values by technology and chemistry, end use and functional layers. Available in both PDF format and an interactive database, the report allows clients to extract and manipulate data efficiently, with the option to export information into Excel for deeper analysis.

Architectural Coatings Analysis and Insights

Market volumes in metric tonnes

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency

Market shares by company in volume

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Type of Paint (Wall Emulsions/Dispersions, Primers/Undercoats, Metal Coatings, Wood Coatings/Preservatives, Others)

End Use (new Housing, Non-Residential, Residential RMI)

Gloss Level (Matt, Semi-Gloss, Gloss)

Application (Interior, Exterior)

Paint composition (Additives, Binders/Resins, Solvents, Pigments/Fillers/Extenders)

Paint grade (Economy, Middle, Premium)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type

Key Topics Covered:

1. US Coatings Background

1.1 US - Background - Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes



2. Foreword - Architectural Coatings



3. US - Architectural Coatings Overview & Distribution

3.1 US - Arch. Coatings Overview and Distribution

3.2 New Dwelling Construction



4. US - Architectural Coatings Product Section

4.1 US - Market Overview

4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Arch. Coatings

4.2.1 Prices and Market Values

4.2.2 Prices and Values by Application System

4.2.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

4.2.4 Detailed Prices: Water Based

4.2.5 Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

4.2.6 Prices and Values by Paint Type

4.3 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

4.4 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.1 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.2 Water Based: Historical and Forecast

4.4.3 Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.4 Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.5 Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.6 Paint Composition: Breakdown by Resin Type

4.4.7 Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.8 Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.9 Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

4.6 Distribution: Architectural Coatings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inzfso

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.