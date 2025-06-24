[Latest] Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 50.21 Billion by 2034 at a 4.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cargo Handling Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Equipment Type (Cranes, Forklifts, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Tractors, Trailers), By Application (Ports, Warehouses, Airports, Other Applications), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cargo Handling Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 27.33 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.14 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 50.21 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the rising cargo handling equipment market is mainly attributable to expansion in international trade, advances in automation, robotics and related fields, increasing demand for green, eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions, the growth in e-commerce and digital supply chains and significant investment in modernization of port infrastructure, which is promoting more effective operational efficiency, cost reduction, and safety for logistics and warehousing operations around the world.

Key Trends & Drivers

World Trade Growth: The continuing development of international trade has a considerable impact on the growth in demand for efficient cargo handling equipment. As the volume of goods being shipped globally increases, there is greater demand for advanced equipment with greater capacities, whether it be for bulk cargo operations or logistics. For example, in containerised cargo shipping, ports, warehouses, and freight terminals are now upgrading infrastructure to meet demand growth so that the capacity size for cargo handling equipment is even greater!

Technological Development and Robotic Handling: Automation is a critical component of the growth of the cargo handling equipment market. The incorporation of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), AI systems, and robotic handling equipment is playing a role in improving cargo handling processes. In addition, automation means reduced labour costs, improved efficiency, and fewer mistakes, which leads to faster handling and ultimately safer cargo handling. The companies that are putting fixed robotic systems in cargo terminals and warehouses are getting more throughput and showing better operational efficiency, as measured in time saved in processes per hour and cost efficiency compared to labour.

Sustainability and Green Technologies: The current trends toward sustainability, as well as environmental concerns and increasingly stringent emissions regulations have led to a rise in demand for electric and hybrid-powered cargo handling equipment. Green technologies are designed to minimise carbon emissions, reduce energy consumption, and comply with environmentally driven regulations. The pressure from governments and organisations to implement ‘greener’ technologies will push manufacturers of cargo handling equipment toward designing, manufacturing, and marketing equipment that is energy efficient and low-emission. These factors will lead to greater growth in the market in regions with stringent environmental laws.

Capital Investment Requirements: One of the biggest challenges in the cargo handling equipment market is the high capital investment required for advanced equipment. The level of capital expenditure required to upgrade operations with modern equipment may prohibit small to medium-sized businesses from taking advantage of it. Even though the capital required for implementing automation and sustainability initiatives will provide long-term operational cost savings, the sticker price for electric, hybrid, and automated cargo handling systems is still substantial enough to set back adoption of modern equipment, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Labour Shortages and Skill Gaps: As the cargo handling market rapidly becomes increasingly dependent on technology, the need for skilled labour in the use of high technology quickly increases as well. Unfortunately, many industries are beginning to see a shortage of skilled workers who can operate and maintain automated cranes, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), AI-driven systems, and other high-tech equipment. The labour skill shortages that are developing around the globe contribute to a slower adoption of automation, only to create inefficiencies in some sectors, all of which limit the growth of the cargo handling market in specific regions.

Regulatory Pressure and Environmental Compliance: As a result of sustainability becoming a hot topic for many STEM-based markets, companies in the cargo handling equipment market are gradually confronting a slew of regulations around local, regional, or global environmental standards. With governmental bodies around the globe putting in place legislation that forces companies to comply with regulations that require a company to comply with the use of low-emission or electric-powered equipment, such regulations are further pushing the cargo handling equipment market toward cleaner technologies for compliance. While these governmental compliance regulations are beneficial for the environment, they also impose additional financial stress on the management teams of cargo handling companies, as they must continuously innovate to meet regulatory changes.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Cargo handling equipment is in a favourable market position due to high demand supported by rising global trade and e-commerce. Realised improvements in, or utilisation of, technology, such as automation and robotics, have a cumulative impact on efficiencies, lower labour input costs, and improved safety in operations and handling. There has been an increased adoption of and accountability for environmentally sustainable “green” technologies by a high number of shippers, carriers, end-user consumers, and manufacturers; it appears manufacturers show alignment on sustainable environmental expectations in line with regulatory requirements. The continuous investments in port and logistics transfer facilities are also favourable for the market structure, as the investments reinforce a steady demand for new and advanced cargo handling equipment.

Weaknesses: The high start-up cost of advanced equipment, including automated systems and electric-powered equipment, reduces uptake, especially in cost-sensitive areas. Additionally, there is a lack of skilled labour to operate and maintain high-tech systems, reducing the broader deployment of automation. The skill gap, coupled with the advanced technological nature of equipment, limits operational efficiency.

Opportunities: There are opportunities for growth in emerging markets, where modernisation of infrastructure accompanies increased levels of global trade and e-commerce. Sustainability is an increasingly important criterion for developing and deploying electric and hybrid-powered cargo handling equipment. The growing trend of automating ports and warehouses presents opportunities for advanced technology innovation in logistics, which provides a competitive advantage to companies investing in smart logistics; many of these companies are starting to design their logistics solutions to address the future challenges of smart logistics.

Threats: The rising costs of raw materials pose a risk to profitability and lead to higher production costs for equipment manufacturers. Geopolitical tensions and tariff implications can also affect supply chains, introducing price volatility among competitors. Increased competition from local manufacturers in emerging markets can also apply downward pressure on global players in these markets, diluting their value proposition and market share. Environmental regulations may also incur compliance costs for companies that are less flexible in adjusting to new standards.

Regional Analysis

The Cargo handling equipment market is divited into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the frontrunners for automation and green technologies are Canada and the U.S. In the area of port infrastructure, many prominent ports went through major upgrades, with ports like Los Angeles and New York implementing new cargo handling systems, such as automated cranes and AGVs, to increase throughput and lower labour costs on a regional scale. Strong environmental regulations play a sustaining role toward sustainability, led by the availability of electric and hybrid cargo handling equipment. The rise of e-commerce and digitisation in supply chain winds up posing a challenge for Efficient and automated material handling solutions, thus contributing to the constant growth of the market within the region.

Europe: Europe intends to build upon sustainability and technological innovation for the cargo handling equipment market. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK heavily invest in automation as ports and warehouses are converting toward more advanced equipment like AGVs and automated cranes. The continent’s support for environmental regulations, such as those put forth in the EU’s Green Deal, is also underpinning demand for energy-saving equipment, especially electric-powered and hybrid cargo handling solutions. Meanwhile, with the surge in e-commerce and mounting issues of port congestion, the call for greater efficiency and automated systems to optimise operations becomes even louder, thereby paving the way for continued market expansion.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is outpacing the rest of the world in growth thanks to its control of global manufacturing and trade, namely China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The ports in China and India are expanding quickly to keep pace with volumes of cargo, so there is increased demand for cargo handling equipment, namely cranes, forklifts, and automated equipment. Automation is growing quickly at logistics hubs and warehouses as companies attempt to improve their operational efficiencies and cut labour costs. Also, the governments in countries like China and Japan are investing heavily in sustainable infrastructure and automation technology, which will only stimulate further growth in the market for cargo handling equipment.

LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA is experiencing modest growth, driven by economic development and infrastructure investments. In Latin America, countries like Brazil and Mexico are working to improve their port infrastructure to increase their trade volumes, creating a demand for more efficient cargo handling equipment. In the Middle East, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in modernising ports and expanding their logistics networks, which will increase demand for cranes, forklifts, and automated systems. In Africa, countries like South Africa are trying to make advancements in logistics and port operations to generate demand.

Browse the full "Cargo Handling Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Equipment Type (Cranes, Forklifts, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Tractors, Trailers), By Application (Ports, Warehouses, Airports, Other Applications), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" Report

Leading Players:

Konecranes

Cargotec Corporation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd.

Linde Material Handling GmbH

Doosan Corporation

Komatsu Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Manitou Group

Terex Corporation

PALFINGER AG

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

SANY Group

Clark Material Handling Company

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Wirtgen Group

Mammoet

Others

The We have segmented the Cargo Handling Equipment Market as follows:

By Equipment Type

Cranes

Forklifts

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Tractors

Trailers

By Application

Ports

Warehouses

Airports

Other Applications

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

