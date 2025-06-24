eQ Plc Managers' Transactions – Chilla Capital S.A.

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

24 June 2025 at 11:30 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Chilla Capital S.A.

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Janne Larma

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 112891/8/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-06-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300000 Unit price: 11.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 300000 Volume weighted average price: 11.75 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.



