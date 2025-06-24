EV Battery Recycling Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Stringent Recycling Mandates, Advances in Technologies, Partnerships, and Regional Facilities Catalyzing Sustainable Growth

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Battery Recycling Market Outlook 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The EV battery recycling market is poised for remarkable growth, with forecasts predicting a rise from USD 4.9 billion in 2025 to USD 42.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 27.3%

This surge is driven by the escalating demand for electric vehicles and the ensuing need for sustainable battery waste solutions. As concerns over raw material scarcity and environmental impact increase, recycling emerges as a crucial strategy to recover essential materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, mitigating reliance on new mining.

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter recycling policies, promoting sustainable end-of-life battery management through regulatory mandates and circular economy initiatives. Technological advancements in recycling methods, particularly hydrometallurgical and direct recycling techniques, are enhancing material recovery rates and reducing the energy footprint of recycling processes.

Strategic developments in the EV battery recycling sector over 2024 have been notable, propelled by regulatory changes and corporate investments. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies enforced across North America, Europe, and Asia are holding automakers accountable for battery lifecycle management. Concurrently, the establishment of recycling facilities, especially in China and Europe, is bolstering regional capabilities and decreasing dependency on imported materials.

Leading automotive and battery manufacturers are forging partnerships with recycling firms to create closed-loop systems, reintegrating recovered materials into new production cycles. Automation and AI-driven sorting technologies are optimizing dismantling processes, further reducing recycling costs. Additionally, second-life applications for EV batteries are gaining traction, extending battery lifespans through renewable energy storage solutions.

Future growth is expected, spurred by increasing retirements of early-generation EV batteries. Emerging recycling techniques such as direct cathode-to-cathode methods promise improved material recovery while maintaining high-performance standards. Decentralized recycling facilities are anticipated to lower transportation costs and emissions, enhancing sustainability.

The integration of blockchain technologies will enhance traceability in the supply chain, ensuring ethical sourcing and compliance with recycling regulations. Collaborative efforts among automotive OEMs, energy enterprises, and tech companies are set to strengthen the circular economy framework, emphasizing zero-waste goals and maximizing material reuse.

Key Market Insights:

Emergence of direct cathode-to-cathode recycling as an efficiency-enhancing technology

Growth in second-life applications for used EV batteries

Advancements in automation and AI for improving dismantling efficiency

Expansion of regionalized recycling facilities to reduce emissions

Deployment of blockchain for enhanced supply chain transparency

Impact of surging EV adoption on battery waste management

Stringent environmental regulations as a catalyst for recycling initiatives

Supply chain security through raw material recovery

Cost reductions through technological advancements in recycling

Challenges posed by initial investment and infrastructure gaps

Segmentation and Analytics:

By Battery Type: Lithium-Based, Other

By Process: Hydrometallurgical, Others

By Vehicle Type: Commercial Vehicles

By Application: Electric Buses, Energy Storage Systems, Others

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Your Takeaways:

Comprehensive market size and projections from 2024 to 2034

Geopolitical and economic impacts on supply and demand

Technological trends and developments in the recycling market

Profiles of major industry players and their strategies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $42.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Glencore International AG

Veolia Environnement Societe Anonyme

SNAM Societe par Actions Simplifiee

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

Umicore NV

Benchmark Minerals Incorporated

Viridor Waste Management

Gravita India Limited

Sitrasa Societa per Azioni

Ziptrax Cleantech

Redwood Materials Incorporated

Retriev Technologies

G & P Batteries Incorporated

Belithium Corporation

Cirba Solutions

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Li-Cycle Corp.

Lithion Recycling Incorporated

Recytech

Lohum Cleantech

Recupyl

Attero Recycling

Australian Battery Recycling Initiatives

American Manganese Incorporated

ACE Green Recycling Incorporated

Call2Recycle

TES-Amm

Envirostream

Floridienne Societe Anonyme

CleanCycle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3aq057

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment