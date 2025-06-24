Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Industry Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Expansion of Cold Chain Infrastructure Fuels Growth, Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Outlook 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market is projected to be valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2025, expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, reaching USD 5.5 billion by 2034.

This market plays a crucial role in the global supply chain, serving industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Consumer demand for fresh, high-quality products continues to climb, necessitating reliable long-distance transportation solutions. Sea transportation emerges as the cost-effective choice for moving large quantities internationally.

In the realm of logistics, refrigerated containers, known as reefer containers, maintain required environmental conditions, ensuring safe transit for perishable items like fruits, vegetables, dairy, seafood, and pharmaceuticals. Technological advancements are enhancing cold chain logistics, integrating tracking and monitoring systems that bolster the handling of perishables during transportation. Growing global trade, technological innovations, and sustainable logistics solutions are accelerating the market's expansion.

By 2024, significant advancements in tracking technologies have emerged, particularly the integration of IoT devices in refrigerated containers. This real-time monitoring capability enhances supply chain visibility, operational efficiency, and spoilage prevention. Additionally, there is a rise in eco-friendly shipping technologies, such as low-emission ships and sustainable packaging, aligning with global environmental goals. Blockchain technology is increasingly playing a role in enhancing transparency and security within supply chains.

The demand for swift, reliable transport has spurred the expansion of cold chain infrastructures, with enhanced facilities being developed to manage a growing volume of perishable cargo globally. Looking ahead, the market is poised to evolve with further advancements in automation and digitalization. As e-commerce grows, demand for rapid and adaptable transport solutions will likely increase. Shipping companies are thus driven to innovate more efficient cold chain systems, integrating AI and machine learning to optimize routes and improve the predictive maintenance of refrigerated containers.

Sustainability will persist as a pivotal focus, motivating eco-friendly developments such as alternative fuels and energy-efficient shipping vessels. The expansion of digital platforms and smart contracts will refine transaction processes and enhance collaboration among supply chain stakeholders. With global trade's increasing complexity and the imperative to mitigate food waste, the perishable goods sea transportation market will continue to innovate, addressing the evolving demands of consumers and businesses globally.

Scope of the Report

Sustainability: Demand for greener logistics solutions is driving low-emission ship and alternative fuel development.

Demand for greener logistics solutions is driving low-emission ship and alternative fuel development. Blockchain: Enhances transparency and traceability in handling shipments.

Enhances transparency and traceability in handling shipments. Digitalization: AI and automation are improving logistics efficiency.

AI and automation are improving logistics efficiency. Global Trade: Demand for fresh goods is propelling market growth.

Demand for fresh goods is propelling market growth. Refrigeration Technology: Innovations are boosting sea transport reliability.

Innovations are boosting sea transport reliability. Infrastructure Expansion: Investments in cold storage and shipping facilities bolster capacity.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CMA CGM Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina A/S

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Mediterranean Shipping Co SA

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Orient Overseas Container Line

Schenker AG

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Swift Transportation

CRST International

Africa Express Line Ltd.

Bay & Bay Transfer Co. Inc.

COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd.

FST Logistics

Hanson Logistics Ltd.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd.

Amigo Logistics

Shoolin Shipping Services (I) Pvt Ltd.

All India Frozen Food Carrier

Ashwini Transport Company

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Seatrade Reefer Chartering NV

Seaboard Marine Ltd.

Swire Pacific Cold Storage Ltd.

Interocean Management Corporation

United Arab Shipping Company

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Crowley Maritime Corporation

Hamburg Sud

Mediterranean Shipping Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w2e1e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment