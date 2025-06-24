Freight Forwarding Industry Outlook Report 2025-2034 | AI and Blockchain Revolutionizing the $249 Bn Market

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freight Forwarding Market Outlook 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Freight Forwarding Market is poised for significant growth, valued at USD 178.1 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 249.8 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 3.8%

This market is vital for global trade, coordinating cargo movement and involving logistics activities like shipping and customs clearance. As e-commerce expands, the demand for faster, cost-effective, and sustainable shipping solutions has fueled growth, prompting increased adoption of digital technologies.

The surge in cross-border e-commerce and new trade agreements have amplified the demand for flexible logistics solutions, offering immense opportunities for freight forwarders. Innovations in multimodal transportation, combining air, sea, rail, and road, optimize cost, speed, and environmental impact, strengthening the market's role in global trade networks.

Digital transformation and sustainability have been pivotal in 2024, as AI and machine learning enhance logistics management, improving route optimization, predictive analytics, and automating booking. These advancements enable precise delivery timelines and reduce costs. Blockchain technology is being integrated to bolster transparency and security, enhancing freight forwarding operations.

In response to geopolitical tensions, pandemics, and supply chain disruptions, the market is diversifying routes, enhancing risk management, and reinforcing regional partnerships. Environmental concerns are driving companies towards reducing carbon footprints through greener transport options like electric vehicles and sustainable packaging, while sustainability becomes a crucial growth driver.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the Freight Forwarding Market will continue transforming through advanced technologies, with automation and sustainability at its core. Autonomous vehicles, drones, and smart warehouses will revolutionize the process, reducing errors and costs while expediting deliveries. Green logistics will remain significant, exploring biofuels and optimizing supply chains to reduce waste.

Report Highlights

Digitalization and Automation: AI, machine learning, and automation streamline route optimization and supply chain management, boosting efficiency and cost-cutting.

AI, machine learning, and automation streamline route optimization and supply chain management, boosting efficiency and cost-cutting. Blockchain for Transparency: The integration of blockchain improves security, transparency, and reliability in freight documentation, minimizing fraud.

The integration of blockchain improves security, transparency, and reliability in freight documentation, minimizing fraud. Environmental Sustainability Focus: As climate concerns grow, there's a shift to greener logistics solutions, like electric vehicles and optimized shipping routes, to cut carbon emissions.

As climate concerns grow, there's a shift to greener logistics solutions, like electric vehicles and optimized shipping routes, to cut carbon emissions. Rise of E-commerce: E-commerce is driving demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions, adapting to small parcel deliveries and consumer expectations.

E-commerce is driving demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions, adapting to small parcel deliveries and consumer expectations. Multimodal Transport Integration: Increasing use of multimodal solutions optimizes costs, speed, and environmental impact by combining different transport modes.

Increasing use of multimodal solutions optimizes costs, speed, and environmental impact by combining different transport modes. Globalization of Trade: Increased trade and cross-border e-commerce demand scalable solutions to handle growing cargo volumes efficiently.

Increased trade and cross-border e-commerce demand scalable solutions to handle growing cargo volumes efficiently. Technological Advancements: Digital tools, AI, and IoT enhance operational efficiency and customer experience via real-time tracking and predictive analytics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $178.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $249.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



