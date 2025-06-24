Destination Weddings Market Report 2025: Analysis of Emerging Opportunities and Challenges for the $47.7 Billion Industry

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Destination Wedding Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The destination wedding market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $36.22 billion in 2024 to $47.69 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to desire for unique experiences, increased affordability of travel, social media influence, rise in wedding tourism, cultural and exotic appeal. North America was the largest region in the destination wedding market share in 2024.







The destination wedding market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $137.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued desire for exclusivity, expansion of destination options, shift toward intimate gatherings, increased focus on sustainability, global economic recovery. Major trends in the forecast period include health and safety measures, personalization through technology, all-inclusive wedding packages, culinary experiences and local cuisine, collaboration with local wedding professionals.



The increasing influence of social media is anticipated to boost the growth of the destination wedding market in the coming years. For instance, a report by We Are Social Ltd, a UK-based social media creativity and analytics firm, revealed in January 2024 that social media user identities grew by 5.6 percent over the past year, with 266 million new users joining social media for the first time throughout 2023. Thus, the rising penetration of social media is fueling the growth of the destination wedding market.



The escalating number of international marriages is expected to drive growth in the destination wedding market. The Korea Times reported a 27.2% year-on-year increase in international weddings in 2022. This upward trend in international marriages fosters the growth of destination weddings as a preferred choice among couples crossing borders for matrimonial ceremonies.



Eco-friendly weddings in natural locations gain traction in the destination wedding market. For instance, according to a 2022 real weddings survey by Theknot, a US-based wedding planning company, 70% of couples agreed if they planned to have a marriage in 2022 to include environment-friendly activities and decor such as buying second-hand or up-cycled items, using recycled paper items, and minimizing the use of single-use plastic. One-third of the couples believed that the vendors should be more proactive in providing eco-friendly solutions.



In February 2023, the Singapore Tourism Board partnered with WeddingSutra to position Singapore as a premier destination for high-end weddings. The collaboration facilitated informative discussions and networking opportunities, highlighting Singapore's unique venues and luxurious offerings to key players in the wedding industry.



In August 2024, The Knot Worldwide, a wedding planning company based in the U.S., acquired Simply Eloped for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to enhance The Knot Worldwide's offerings in the realm of intimate weddings, allowing the company to better cater to the increasing demand for personalized experiences. Simply Eloped specializes in elopements and intimate destination weddings within the U.S.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Function: Pre-Wedding Ceremonies; Wedding Ceremonies; Reception; Other Functions

2) By Inclusion and Activity: Accommodation Services; Food Service; Butler Services; Other Services

3) By Season: High Season; Mid-Season; Low Season; Mid-Peak Season

4) By Venues: National; International

5) By Booking Channel: Phone Booking; Online Booking; in Person Booking



Subsegments:



1) By Pre-Wedding Ceremonies: Engagement Parties; Rehearsal Dinners; Bridal Showers; Bachelorette or Bachelor Parties

2) By Wedding Ceremonies: Traditional Ceremonies; Cultural or Themed Ceremonies; Beach Weddings; Outdoor Weddings

3) By Reception: Formal Receptions; Casual Celebrations; Destination Parties; After-Parties

4) By Other Functions: Post-Wedding Brunches; Anniversary Celebrations; Family Gatherings



Key Companies Profiled: Sparkles & Bubbles Weddings; Tropical Wedding & Honeymoon; Vivaah Weddings; Revel Events Weddings; the Wedding Travel Company



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $47.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $137.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.2% Regions Covered Global

