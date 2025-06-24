Digital Science launches new cutting-edge AI writing tools for 20+ million Overleaf users

LONDON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 20 million research writers worldwide now have immediate access to powerful new AI features from Digital Science through an optional add-on for Overleaf.

The add-on, called AI Assist , helps researchers write in LaTeX faster and smarter by combining the power of advanced language feedback with cutting-edge LaTeX AI tools.

Overleaf users can explore the new AI features with a limited number of free uses and upgrade at any time for unlimited access to AI Assist.

Overleaf is the world’s leading scientific and technical writing platform. A LaTeX editor, Overleaf was developed by researchers to make scientific and technical writing simpler and more collaborative. With the launch of AI Assist, Digital Science is bringing powerful AI features from its Writefull service to the global Overleaf community.

With the AI Assist add-on, Overleaf users can take advantage of:

Language and writing tools

AI-powered language feedback: Context-aware suggestions to improve grammar, spelling, word choice, and sentence structure, all tailored to the nuances of academic and research writing.

Contextual editing tools: Paraphrase selected text, summarize lengthy paragraphs, check synonyms in context, or even generate abstracts and titles with just a few clicks.

LaTeX tools

LaTeX error assistance: Instantly identify and fix LaTeX coding errors, to get documents compiling smoothly.

LaTeX code generation: Generate LaTeX code, including tables and equations, from simple prompts or even images, saving hours of manual coding.

TeXGPT: Ask TeXGPT to help with formatting, figure generation, custom commands, and much more.



Overleaf co-founder Dr John Lees-Miller, Senior VP of B2C Products at Digital Science, said: “The combination of language and writing tools within our AI Assist add-on means millions of Overleaf users can now write their research papers, theses, and technical documents more efficiently and effectively than ever before.

“These AI features will ensure they’ll spend less time wrestling with LaTeX code and perfecting their prose, and more time focusing on groundbreaking research. Users will be able to write with greater confidence, ensuring their documents are error-free, polished, and ready for publication, thanks to the AI Assist add-on.”

Digital Science CEO Dr Daniel Hook said: “Overleaf AI Assist is another example of how Digital Science is bringing tools to our community that save them time and help them to do more research. Responsibly developed AI tools are going to be at the core of giving time back to researchers over the next few years. We are pleased that users can now focus on the important tasks of communicating their research results to the world.”

About Overleaf

Overleaf is the market-leading scientific and technical writing platform from Digital Science. It’s a LaTeX editor that’s easy enough for beginners and powerful enough for experts. Loved by over 20 million users, it’s trusted by top research institutions and Fortune 500 companies around the world. Users can collaborate easily with colleagues, track changes in real-time, write in LaTeX code or a visual editor, and work in the cloud or on-premises. With Overleaf, anyone can write smarter—creating complex, beautifully formatted documents with ease. Visit overleaf.com and follow Overleaf on X , or on LinkedIn .

About Writefull

Writefull is a Digital Science solution that helps researchers write better, faster, and with confidence, with AI tools that deliver everything from advanced English language edits to research-tailored paraphrasing. It also enables publishers to improve efficiencies across their submission, copy editing, and quality control workflows, and is trusted by some of the world’s leading scholarly publishers. Visit writefull.com and follow @Writefullapp on X.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky , on X or on LinkedIn .



