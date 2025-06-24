2025 Analysis of the $85.92 Billion Wedding Rings Market Featuring Leading Players - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers, Tiffany & Co., Pandora, David Yurman Enterprises

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wedding Rings Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Wedding Rings market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's characteristics, size, and growth, including segmentation, regional and country-level breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also tracks historical and forecasted market growth across various geographies. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wedding rings market in 2024.







The wedding rings market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $79.1 billion in 2024 to $85.92 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for demand for high-end designs, rising social media influence, rise of digital marketing, adoption of digital tools, and growing demand for labor practices.



The wedding rings market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $118.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rise of online shopping, growing demand for customization, popularity of destination weddings, rising desire for premium goods, and growing demand for ethical sourcing.

Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of 3D printing, innovative technology integration, technological advancements, integration of augmented reality (AR) and integration of mobile apps.



The rising number of pre-wedding ceremonies is anticipated to drive the growth of the wedding ring market. For example, in 2024, according to the National Diamond Syndicate Inc., a US-based diamond company, approximately 2.8 million couples get engaged yearly in the United States. Therefore, the increasing number of pre-wedding ceremonies is boosting the wedding ring market.



Leading companies in the wedding ring market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as hidden gemstone settings, to enhance the overall allure and sophistication of their products. For instance, in August 2022, Charles & Colvard Ltd., a US-based diamond manufacturer, launched a 50-piece collection that includes rings, bracelets, and earrings crafted using lab-grown diamonds and recycled precious metals. These rings feature moissanite gemstones in concealed settings, showcasing the company's dedication to advancing jewelry design through innovative design, superior craftsmanship, and personalized customization options to create timeless pieces that celebrate love and individuality.



In April 2023, Queensmith, a UK-based jewelry manufacturing company, acquired Vashi.com for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to expand Queensmith's manufacturing capabilities and product customization offerings, particularly in the growing lab-grown diamond market. Vashi.com is a UK-based company that manufactures jewelry and engagement rings.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Gold; Diamond; Platinum; Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

3) By End-User: Men; Women



Subsegments:



1) By Gold: Yellow Gold; White Gold; Rose Gold; Two-Tone Gold

2) By Diamond: Solitaire Rings; Halo Rings; Three-Stone Rings; Multi-Stone Rings

3) By Platinum: Plain Bands; Diamond-Embedded Bands; Engraved Bands

4) By Other Products: Titanium Rings; Tungsten Rings; Palladium Rings



Key Companies Profiled: Louis Vuitton; Signet Jewelers Ltd.; Tiffany & Co.; Pandora A/S; David Yurman Enterprises LLC



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $85.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $118.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9o3jpz

