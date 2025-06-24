China Payments & E-Commerce Market Report 2025 | WeChat Pay and Alipay Extend Their Reach Across 20+ Countries

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Payments & E-Commerce 2025: Strategic Insights for Global Leaders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drawing from the latest 2025 data, the report highlights China's continued leadership in mobile wallet adoption, cross-border integration, and AI-driven platform innovation. The findings reveal how dominant players such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, JD.com, and Alibaba are not only reshaping China's domestic market, but also extending their influence globally through strategic partnerships, AI integration, and digital finance innovation.

China is no longer just a domestic digital powerhouse - it is setting benchmarks that the rest of the world is watching. Our latest report offers essential strategic context for global companies navigating the convergence of payments, e-commerce, and AI in one of the most complex and dynamic markets.

Key insights from the report include:

Mobile wallets now account for the vast majority of digital transactions in China, driven by integrated ecosystems combining payments, social media, shopping, and public services.

Alibaba and JD.com have invested heavily in AI infrastructure and instant delivery, with Alibaba's 88VIP loyalty program surpassing 50 million members.

The digital yuan (e-CNY) has reached over USD 7.3 trillion in cumulative transaction volume, now used across more than 29 cities, including for transport, healthcare, and public services.

WeChat Pay and Alipay are expanding internationally, with mobile payments accepted across 20+ countries through partnerships with platforms like Stripe.

China's 2025 digital finance reforms are reshaping the ecosystem, targeting platform interoperability, data transparency, and enhanced consumer protection.

