Guar Gum Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Growth Fueled by Oil & Gas Expansion, Rising F&B Demand, and Increasing Health & Nutrition Awareness

The global guar gum market value in 2024 stood at US$1.49 billion, and is projected to reach US$2.26 billion by 2030. The global guar gum market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29%, during the forecast period of 2025-2030.



The global guar gum market is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand from the oil & gas industry, particularly for use in hydraulic fracturing (fracking) as a thickening agent to enhance the efficiency of drilling fluids. Additionally, the increasing consumption of processed and convenience foods, especially gluten-free and vegan products, is fueling demand for guar gum as a natural thickener and stabilizer in the food and beverage industry. Growth in the pharmaceutical sector, where guar gum is used in drug formulations as a binder and disintegrant, further supports market expansion.



Moreover, the shift toward clean-label and natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products is boosting its use in that segment. The market also benefits from guar gum's cost-effectiveness, biodegradability, and versatile functionality, making it an attractive choice across a wide range of industries.

North America guar gum market enjoyed the highest market share in 2024 due to strong demand from the oil & gas industry for hydraulic fracturing, along with growing usage in the region's processed food and pharmaceutical sectors. In contrast, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted period, driven by rising industrialization, expanding food processing industries, increasing health awareness, and the presence of major guar-producing countries like India, which ensures a steady supply and supports regional growth.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:



The global guar gum market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of large international players and numerous regional and local manufacturers, particularly in India, which is the largest producer of guar beans. The competitive landscape is characterized by factors such as product quality, consistency, pricing, application-specific solutions, and increasingly, sustainability practices.



The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as adoption of new technologies, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, In April 2022, Solvay, a Belgian chemicals company, announced its latest partnership with Procter & Gamble (P&G), one of the biggest beauty companies, in its sustainable guar initiative farming program. With the help of this partnership, Solvay will be capable of increasing its impact by expanding its efforts to educate guar farmers, especially women farmers, regarding the knowledge and tools of good agricultural practices.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Grade: According to the report, based on grade, the global guar gum market can be divided into three segments: food grade, industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade.

Food grade segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted period as well, due to the increasing demand for natural additives in processed and convenience foods, especially in gluten-free, vegan, and clean-label products. Its excellent thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying properties make it ideal for a wide range of food applications such as dairy, bakery, sauces, and beverages. Additionally, growing health consciousness and preference for plant-based ingredients are further driving the adoption of food grade guar gum across global markets.



By Function: According to the report, based on function, the global guar gum market can be divided into three segments: thickening, gelling and binding.

Thickening segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 due to its extensive use in the food and beverage industry, where guar gum serves as a highly effective thickening agent in products like sauces, soups, dairy, and baked goods.



Its ability to provide consistent viscosity and texture at low concentrations makes it a preferred choice across multiple industries. Meanwhile, the binding segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted period, driven by rising demand in pharmaceutical formulations and gluten-free food products, where guar gum's strong binding properties are essential for maintaining structure and consistency.



By Application: According to the report, the global guar gum market is bifurcated into five types of applications: oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, textile and others.

Oil & gas segment acquired the majority share in the global guar gum market in 2024 due to its extensive use in hydraulic fracturing, where guar gum acts as a key thickening agent to improve the efficiency and flow of fracking fluids.



Its cost-effectiveness and high performance in high-pressure environments make it indispensable in drilling operations. However, the food & beverages segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted period, fueled by the increasing demand for processed, gluten-free, and clean-label foods, where guar gum is widely used as a natural thickener, stabilizer, and emulsifier.



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Expansion of Oil & Gas Industry

Growth in the Food & Beverage Industry

Soaring Health & Nutritional Benefits

Other Industrial Applications

Challenges

Price Volatility and Market Sensitivity

Threat of Substitution from Synthetic and Natural Alternatives

Market Trends

Surge in Clean Label & Plant-Based Product Demand

Focus on Sustainability & Green Chemistry

Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Uses

Rising Popularity in Cosmetics and Personal Care

Innovation and Product Development

Growing Use of Guar Gum in Pet Food Industry

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Operating Segments, Business Strategies

Cargill Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

Altrafine Gums

Vikas WSP Ltd.

Shree Ram India Gums

India Glycols Ltd.

Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd.

Lucid Colloids Ltd.

Rama Gum Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals LTD

Neelkanth Polymers

Lotus International

Ashapura Proteins Ltd.

