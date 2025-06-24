Odoo Connect 2025 Storms Back to San Francisco This Fall, with Over 90 Speakers and More Than 100 Sessions

A Flagship Event for Open‑Source Business Innovation, Odoo Has Experienced 10X Growth in the Last 10 years

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odoo , the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) open-source business management software, announced the return of Odoo Connect 2025, taking place September 4–5 at Pier 27 on the Embarcadero in San Francisco. Odoo invites users, customers, entrepreneurs, developers and business leaders from across the U.S. and Canada for two days of learning, networking, and exploring the future of integrated business software.

This year’s theme, “Everything you need for your business in one software,” will highlight the power of unified tools that help companies streamline operations across every function from finance and sales to inventory, marketing, and project management. Attendees can expect over 100 sessions spanning AI, CRM, e-commerce, supply chain, finance, manufacturing, and much more.

“As AI and machine learning continue to reshape how businesses operate, Odoo stands as the perfect platform for builders and businesses alike, open-source, modular, and endlessly customizable. There’s no better place than San Francisco, the heart of innovation, to host Odoo Connect,” said Wilfried Juncker, Managing Director of North America at Odoo. “Our event is a hands-on experience focused on real demos, practical use cases, and direct education from our own experts. We made it affordable and accessible for businesses of all sizes with free passes and low-cost options. Our mission to deliver intuitive, scalable tools has driven our 10x U.S. growth over the past decade, and that same vision makes Connect a powerful gathering for the community.”

Odoo Connect 2025 will also highlight the release of Odoo 19, a major platform upgrade that introduces smarter AI, enhanced performance, and a more intuitive user experience across all business functions.

"We’re thrilled to return to Odoo Connect this year as a Technology Sponsor. This event has always been an incredible opportunity to connect with innovative businesses and showcase the power of seamless integrations, “ said Kevin Hughes, Strategic Alliance Manager, Avalara. “At Avalara, we’re proud of our ongoing collaboration with Odoo to simplify tax compliance through automation. We’re especially excited to host a session this year and engage with attendees at our booth to highlight how the Avalara-Odoo integration is helping companies stay compliant while scaling faster."

For more information and registration, please visit https://odoo.com/upraise .

About Odoo

Since its creation in 2002, Odoo has emerged as among the fastest growing integrated business solutions providers with more than 15 million users worldwide. With its range of integrated, scalable and functional applications, Odoo offers a comprehensive, modular suite that meets the specific needs of every business, making it a suitable solution for organizations of all sizes and sectors, from start-ups to large corporations.

Odoo employs more than 6,000 people worldwide, and has built a partner network of over 8,000 organizations. Odoo is headquartered in Louvain, Belgium with 19 offices worldwide. Odoo serves a global community of 13 million users. For more information, visit www.odoo.com .