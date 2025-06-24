TELUS and TransUnion Launch Branded Call Display in Canada with Business Name, Logo and Call Reason

Solution helps businesses reach more customers, enhance engagement, and protect consumers from call spoofing and fraud

According to a TransUnion consumer survey in Canada, 70% of respondents said they’d be likely to answer calls from businesses with company name and logo; 61% said they didn’t answer a call due to safety and fraud concerns

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS (T-TSX; NYSE: TU) is partnering with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to implement Branded Call Display (BCD), a solution that enables participating businesses to showcase their identity on incoming calls to TELUS mobility subscribers. BCD will provide TELUS customers with rich call content, including business name, logo and reason for the call on the mobile display to identify incoming callers. When combined with end-to-end call authentication, secure branded calling helps protect consumers from fraud, while helping businesses reach more customers and improve the customer experience.

“Canadians need more protection against fraud and unwanted calls,” said Juan Sebastian D’Achiardi, Regional President of TransUnion Canada. “We’re excited to partner with TELUS to implement secure branded calling. This solution will help protect Canadian consumers, reducing fraud and giving them confidence to answer the phone, so they don’t miss legitimate calls. For businesses, Branded Call Display will enable them to restore trust in the phone channel, reach more customers, enhance engagement and protect them from call spoofing and fraud.”

"In today's digital world, Canadians deserve confidence in who's calling them," said Kal Amery, Vice President, Global Carrier Solutions at TELUS. "By implementing TransUnion Branded Call Display, we're not just displaying caller information, we're verifying business identity in real-time, helping our customers avoid fraud while ensuring they don't miss important calls from legitimate businesses. This technology represents a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to customer security."

The partnership builds upon TELUS and TransUnion's successful collaboration history, including their groundbreaking work on the first international calls authenticated by STIR/SHAKEN protocols. This new solution addresses a critical need in the Canadian market, where recent TransUnion research reveals:

70% of consumers would likely answer calls from businesses displaying verified company names and logos

61% have missed legitimate calls due to fraud concerns

Canadians prefer phone calls for critical communications: Personal, including healthcare (62 %) Urgent circumstances, including natural disasters (55 %) High-value decisions, such as financial investments (52 %)



Learn more about TELUS Partner Solutions visit telus.com/partner-solutions and TransUnion Branded Call Display.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries, including Canada, where we’re the credit bureau of choice for the financial services ecosystem and most of Canada’s largest banks. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this by providing an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care.

Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

