Shiru Named 2025 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

BERKELEY, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiru , the leader in AI-powered ingredient discovery, today announced that it has been selected as a 2025 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. This prestigious recognition places Shiru among 100 of the world's most innovative companies addressing critical global challenges.

The Technology Pioneers community, now in its 25th year, represents early-stage companies from around the world that are designing, developing, and deploying transformative technologies with significant potential to impact business and society. Past Technology Pioneers include companies such as Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Twitter and Wikipedia Foundation (which runs Wikipedia).

Shiru's participation in the Technology Pioneers program begins this week at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) in Tianjin, China, often referred to as "Summer Davos." The forum provides an exclusive platform for Technology Pioneers to engage with global leaders from business, government, and civil society in addressing the world's most pressing challenges.

Pioneering AI-Driven Solutions for Global Health and Sustainability

Shiru's selection as a Technology Pioneer recognizes the company's revolutionary approach to ingredient discovery, which leverages its proprietary Flourish™ AI platform and database of over 33 million proteins to accelerate innovation from years to months. Named a TIME Best Invention of 2024, Shiru has already delivered multiple commercial breakthroughs, including egg replacement proteins, methylcellulose alternatives, and sweet proteins that deliver sugar's sweetness without metabolic impact.

The company's recently announced GLP-1 Innovation Alliance demonstrates its commitment to democratizing access to cutting-edge research, bringing together Fortune 500 CPG companies and emerging brands as equal partners in exploring natural approaches to metabolic health - a model that mirrors the collaborative spirit of the World Economic Forum.

"The World Economic Forum has long been where transformative ideas meet real-world impact," said Dr. Jasmin Hume, founder and CEO of Shiru. "This recognition validates our approach of using AI to create platforms that amplify collective intelligence. As Technology Pioneers, we gain access to global collaboration opportunities and leadership perspectives that will help scale our impact. We see ourselves as catalysts for digital transformation in an industry unfamiliar with these technologies. Through the Forum, we'll demonstrate how open access to breakthrough technology can accelerate solutions to our most urgent challenges."

Leading the AI Revolution in Biotechnology

As a Technology Pioneer company, Shiru will participate in World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions over the next two years. Dr. Hume will represent the company at these initiatives, contributing to discussions within the Food Innovators Network, which brings together global leaders at the intersection of AI, biotechnology, and sustainable development. Shiru will participate in Forum meetings alongside other pioneering leaders to help shape the global agenda on emerging technologies and their applications for public good.

Shiru's approach aligns with the Forum's emphasis on innovation and collaboration. By opening its platform to multinational and startup partners through initiatives like the GLP-1 Innovation Alliance, Shiru demonstrates how AI companies can create more value for consumers through network effects and ecosystem development than traditional closed-system approaches.

About Shiru, Inc.

Shiru is the industry’s leader in AI-powered ingredient discovery, uniquely positioned to pioneer groundbreaking innovations like the world’s first natural GLP-1 mimetic proteins. In 2024, Shiru’s ProteinDiscovery.ai platform gained significant momentum, partnering with global leaders across food, beverage, skincare, and agriculture by accelerating ingredient innovation from years to months. Named a TIME Best Invention of 2024, Shiru’s technology enhances the products consumers already love, developing proteins, sweeteners, bioactives, and fats that promote product performance without compromising quality. With a robust pipeline of additional AI-discovered ingredients in development, Shiru continues to demonstrate the unmatched capabilities of its Flourish™ platform to transform ingredient innovation across multiple industries.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org )

About Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers community marks its 25th anniversary in 2025 as a leading platform for early-stage companies from around the world that are shaping the future through breakthrough technologies and innovations. These companies are selected for their potential to have a significant impact on business and society and are invited to engage with public and private sector leaders through the World Economic Forum's global platform.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global start-ups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.