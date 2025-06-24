SPIE - NOTICE OF REDEMPTION - Bonds due June 18, 2026

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TERMS

TO HOLDERS OF

SPIE

(the “Issuer”)

€600,000,000 2.625 per cent. Bonds due June 18, 2026

(the “Bonds”)

ISIN: FR0013426376

Common Code: 201374006

Optional Make Whole Redemption Date: June 27, 2025

Optional Redemption Amount: €100,526.35 per €100,000 Bond

Cergy, June 24, 2025 - Following the publication by the Issuer on May 28, 2025 of a notice announcing that it has elected to redeem all of the outstanding Bonds (of which €600,000,000 are currently outstanding) on June 27, 2025 (the “Make-whole Redemption Date”) at a price per €100,000 Bond equal to the Optional Redemption Amount, pursuant to Conditions 6.4.2 (Make Whole Redemption by the Issuer) and 11 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds contained in the prospectus relating to the issue of the Bonds which received visa no. 19-268 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on June 14, 2019 (the “Prospectus”), notice is hereby given to the Bondholders of the terms of the upcoming redemption:

1. The Optional Redemption Amount has been calculated by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the provisions of Condition 6.4.2 of the Prospectus. In accordance with such Condition, the Optional Redemption Amount is computed using a discount rate equal to the relevant Early Redemption Rate (determined as of 11:00 a.m. (Central European time (CET)) on June 23, 2025) plus an Early Redemption Margin of 0.30 per cent. and plus interest accrued on the Bonds to, but excluding the Optional Make Whole Redemption Date, all as determined by the Calculation Agent.

2. The Early Redemption Rate is 1.8410%.

3. Interest accrued to, but excluding, the Optional Make Whole Redemption Date is €64.73 per €100,000 Bond.

4. The Optional Redemption Amount is €100,526.35 per €100,000 Bond.

The Bonds will be delisted from Euronext Paris on the Optional Make Whole Redemption Date.

Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectus.

