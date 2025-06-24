Brain Cancer Market Research Report 2025-2035 | Growing Shifts Toward Targeted Therapies and Immunotherapy Over Traditional Methods

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Cancer Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for brain cancer treatments is transitioning from traditional methods (surgery, chemotherapy) to more targeted therapies and immunotherapy approaches. This shift is fuelled by the discovery of genetic markers and biomarkers associated with brain tumours, allowing for the development of precision medicine strategies. The approval of new biologics and immunotherapies represents a significant milestone in the treatment landscape for brain cancer.



Key factors driving this market include the increasing incidence of brain cancer, advancements in medical technology, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. Brain cancer, one of the most challenging types of cancer to treat, requires innovative solutions due to its complex nature.



Brain cancer involves abnormal cell growth in the brain that disrupts normal brain function. Treatments are becoming more sophisticated, targeting the tumour directly while preserving healthy brain tissue. Immunotherapies and personalized treatments tailored to the patient's genetic makeup are gaining traction in this market.



North America holds a dominant position in the global brain cancer market, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnosis rates, and strong presence of key pharmaceutical companies.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides valuable insights for pharmaceutical companies looking to innovate in brain cancer treatments, focusing on targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and precision medicine. It helps identify emerging trends in brain cancer treatment and potential gaps in the market.



Competitive Strategy: For pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers, understanding current market dynamics, emerging trends, and key competitors is essential. This report equips stakeholders with the tools to assess market opportunities and stay competitive in the global brain cancer market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in this report are selected based on expert insights, evaluating company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Leading players in the global brain cancer market include pharmaceutical companies and service providers who hold substantial shares of the market.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The global brain cancer market is driven by several key factors:

Increasing incidence of brain cancer

Advancements in medical technology

The increasing focus on precision medicine

Limitations:

High cost of therapies

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Genentech

Orbus Therapeutics

VBL Therapeutics

DNAtrix

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Brain Cancer Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of Brain Cancer

1.2.1 By Region

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Clinical Trials

1.4.1 By Phase

1.5 Regulatory Landscape Analysis

1.5.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in U.S.

1.5.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in E.U.

1.5.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.5.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Brain Cancer Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 North America Brain Cancer Market (by Country)

2.1.3.1.1 U.S.

2.1.3.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Key Findings

2.2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.3.1 Europe Brain Cancer Market (by Country)

2.2.3.1.1 Germany

2.2.3.1.2 France

2.2.3.1.3 Italy

2.2.3.1.4 U.K.

2.2.3.1.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Key Findings

2.3.2 Market Dynamics

2.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Brain Cancer Market (by Country)

2.3.3.1.1 China

2.3.3.1.2 Japan

2.3.3.1.3 India

2.3.3.1.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest-of-the-World

2.4.1 Key Findings

2.4.2 Market Dynamics

2.4.3 Market Sizing and Forecast



3. Global Brain Cancer Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

3.1.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.1.2 Key Developments Analysis

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.2.4 Key Personnel

3.2.5 Analyst View



4. Research Methodology



