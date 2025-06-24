US $35.2 Bn Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment Market Outlook to 2029 | California Leads with Favorable Climate, Market Thrives on E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Trends

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment Market Outlook to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment Market is valued at USD 35.2 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis. The market has experienced steady growth, fueled by a surge in outdoor recreation activities, expanding e-commerce channels, and rising consumer demand for durable, high-performance gear. The value further increased with strong brand collaborations, retail investments, and the growing adoption of direct-to-consumer models by key players.



California continues to dominate the US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment market due to its favorable climate, high population, and established outdoor culture. The region supports extensive hiking, camping, and trail-running activities. Washington, Colorado, and New York also lead due to their expansive national parks, tourist footfall, and strong consumer base. High GDP contribution and mature distribution infrastructure reinforce their regional dominance.



The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), through agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service, has implemented stringent activity controls across major national parks and wildlife regions. Over 300 million acres of federal land are regulated for commercial recreation, with seasonal permit issuance reduced by 18% in 2024 due to environmental impact concerns, according to DOI. Restrictions impact product demand for specialized climbing and camping gear, while also encouraging low-impact equipment innovations.



US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment Market Segmentation



By Verticals: The US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Accessories market is segmented by verticals into outdoor equipment & accessories, outdoor apparels, and outdoor footwear. Outdoor equipment & accessories holds a dominant share under this segmentation. This is due to their higher average price points and product durability. Items like tents, backpacks, and headlamps cater to frequent hikers and climbers, making them essential, high-value purchases.



By Material Type: The US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Accessories market is segmented by material type, with synthetic fabrics widely used due to their low cost, durability, and suitability for activewear. Natural fabrics like cotton and wool are preferred for casual outdoor clothing. High-performance blends such as GORE-TEX are favored in technical gear, while rubber, alloys, and composites serve specialized uses in equipment and outdoor accessories.



US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment Market Competitive Landscape



The US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Accessories market is dominated by a fragmented mix of global conglomerates and emerging domestic players. Key companies like VF Group, Deckers, Columbia, Amer Sports, and Patagonia operate through multi-brand portfolios and direct-to-consumer channels. However, a large share of the market remains with niche and premium brands, opening avenues for consolidation, sustainability-focused investments, and growth in high-margin outdoor lifestyle segments.



US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment Market Analysis

Growth Drivers



Expansion in Outdoor Recreation Activities: Increased outdoor engagement is driving demand across equipment, footwear, and apparel. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, consumer spending on recreational goods and services reached USD 628 billion in 2024, up from USD 605 billion in 2023. National Forest System lands alone recorded 168 million visits, according to USDA data, reflecting a strong outdoor culture supporting product demand for rugged and specialized gear.



Demographic Surge in Middle-Aged Recreation: Participation by older demographics is fueling premium segment growth. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that over 110 million Americans are aged 40 and above in 2024, with significant disposable income. This group is increasingly engaging in hiking, trail walking, and national park travel, aligning with the rise in national park visits, which surpassed 325 million annual visits as per National Park Service data.



Shift Towards Health-First Lifestyle: A shift toward fitness and wellness is increasing demand for outdoor gear. According to the CDC, over 50% of adults are now participating in moderate to high-intensity physical activity on a weekly basis in 2024. Additionally, over 66 million U.S. residents use walking trails, national parks, or urban green spaces monthly, driving up demand for performance-based outdoor clothing and footwear.



Market Challenges



Integration of High-Fashion Collaborations: Luxury fashion houses are now co-branding with performance gear manufacturers. Brands such as Gucci, Moncler, and Arcteryx have reported multi-season collaborations with record pre-booking levels. This integration has turned outdoor fashion into aspirational daily wear, especially in urban markets. Department of Commerce data shows over 12 million urban Americans bought hybrid wear products merging fashion and function in Q1 2024.



Personalization and Digital Resale Boom: Personalized outdoor products and secondhand marketplaces are thriving. In 2024, the U.S. apparel resale market crossed 58 million active users, as reported by the U.S. Census e-commerce tracker. Platforms like StockX and ThredUp have shown exponential growth in outdoor segment resale, including trail footwear and parkas. This trend aligns with increased Gen Z and millennial buying behavior favoring customization and sustainability.



US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment Market Future Outlook



Over the next five years, the US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment Market is expected to witness sustained growth. Key drivers include the rising participation in outdoor recreation, strong retail and e-commerce momentum, and increasing consumer interest in performance-oriented and sustainable products. Additionally, expanding direct-to-consumer channels and fashion collaborations are likely to broaden the market base, supporting long-term demand across segments.



Market Opportunities



Growing Preference for Eco-Friendly Products: A major consumer shift is underway toward sustainable outdoor gear. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), over 80 million U.S. consumers prioritize buying environmentally friendly products. With over 15,000 retail brands receiving sustainability certifications under the Green Guides revision in 2024, outdoor gear companies now have the infrastructure to scale recycled, low-carbon materials specifically for tents, jackets, and trail shoes.



Rise in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Retail Expansion: Over 70,000 DTC businesses were registered in the United States by early 2024, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Outdoor brands are actively launching online-first or hybrid retail models to tap into high-margin channels. With digital advertising spend on outdoor and recreation products crossing USD 3.5 billion in 2024, brands like The North Face and Patagonia are investing heavily in direct sales infrastructure.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Product Taxonomy

1.2. US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear and Equipment Market Size

1.3. Key Market Drivers and Restraints



2. US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear & Equipment Market

2.1. Country Overview

2.2. Ecosystem of US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear & Equipment Market

2.3. Historical Market Size (2019-2024)

2.4. Market Segmentation by Verticals (2024)

2.5. Market Segmentation by Activity Type (2024)

2.6. Market Segmentation by Material Type (2024)

2.7. Market Segmentation by Region Type (2024)



3. Competition Scenario

3.1. Market Share of Major Players

3.2. Company Profile: VF Corporation - The North Face, Timberland, Vans

3.3. Company Profile: Deckers - HOKA

3.4. Company Profile: Columbia

3.5. Company Profile: Amer Sports - Arc'teryx, Salomon, Atomic

3.6. Company Profile: Patagonia



4. Industry Analysis

4.1. Market Growth Drivers

4.2. Seasonality Trends

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Government Regulations for US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear & Equipment Market

4.5. Legislative Acts Governing the Industry

4.6. Regulations for Consumer Safety and Product Compliance



5. Future Outlook of US Outdoor Apparel, Footwear & Equipment

5.1. Market Outlook (2024-2030F)

5.2. Future Segmentation by Vertical & Activity Type (2030F)

5.3. Future Segmentation by Product Type & Region (2030F)



6. Analyst Recommendation

6.1. Competitive Landscape and Whitespace Analysis

6.2. Strategic Market Entry: Identifying White Spaces for Differentiation

6.3. Execution Roadmap: 6-12-18 Month Plan

6.4. Market Risks and Challenges



Disclaimer



Contact Us





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





VF Group

Deckers Outdoor

Columbia Sportswear

Amer Sports

Patagonia





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6zwhf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.