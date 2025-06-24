Protein Crystallization Market Report 2025: Projected $2.8 Billion Growth by 2029

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Crystallization Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protein crystallization market is poised for significant growth, with its size expected to increase from $1.62 billion in 2024 to $2.8 billion by 2029, reflecting a robust 11.5% CAGR. This trajectory is driven by rising demand for protein-based drug development, a surge in chronic diseases, and advancements in protein-ligand interaction research. The expanding focus on high-throughput screening and specialized crystallography software further bolster this growth.

The growing biopharmaceutical sector significantly contributes to this expansion. Biopharmaceuticals offer targeted treatments for chronic conditions, leveraging protein crystallization for precise protein structure determination, yielding effective and stable therapeutics. Investments in R&D, such as Australia's $4.34 billion allocation in 2022-23, underline the sector's influence on market acceleration.

Companies are innovating with cell-free protein crystallization to enhance efficiency and stability. The Tokyo Institute of Technology's 2022 development of this groundbreaking method exemplifies advancements, offering improved crystallization processes crucial for structural biology and drug discovery. This approach is set to refine techniques for studying complex proteins, advancing therapeutic strategies.

Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, and Charles River Laboratories, among others. Their innovations and strategic expansions are shaping the market, with North America leading in market size as of 2024, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, indicating a shift towards new geographical domains.

This comprehensive market report provides insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitor landscapes, trends, and opportunities, offering a detailed outlook on the current and future industry scenarios. It includes services such as custom assay development, cryogenic storage, and automated crystallization platforms.

End-users range from pharmaceutical companies to academic institutes, utilizing technologies like X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy. The market landscape is defined by revenues from products and services, emphasizing the tangible value of advancements in protein crystallization for structural and therapeutic applications.

The Protein Crystallization Global Market Report 2025 provides crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the rapidly expanding market. Focusing on vital trends set to dominate the next decade and beyond, the report offers a detailed guide to navigating these shifts.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product: Instruments; Consumables; Software and Services

By Technology: X-Ray Crystallography; Cryo-electron Microscopy; NMR Spectroscopy; Other Technologies

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Academic and Research Institutes

Sub Segments:

By Instruments Type: X-ray Diffractometers; Liquid Handling Systems; Crystallization Imaging Systems; Microfluidic Systems; Incubators & Temperature Control Devices

By Consumables Type: Crystallization Reagents; Microplates & Crystallization Plates; Screens & Buffers; Cryoprotectants; Protein Purification Kits

By Software and Services Type: Crystallography Data Analysis Software; Molecular Modeling Software; AI-Based Structure Prediction Tools; Custom Crystallization Services; Training & Consulting Services

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Protein Crystallization market report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning Incorporated

Charles River Laboratories

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Douglas Instruments Limited

Bruker Corporation

Tecan Group

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Rigaku Corporation

Viva Biotech

Formulatrix Inc.

Creative Biostructure

Calibre Scientific Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Molecular Dimensions

Creative Proteomics

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Saromics Biostructures

Art Robbins Instruments

Mitegen

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered: