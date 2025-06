Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 24 June 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2025

Effective from 1 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009541609, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2947% pa

DK0009547218, (32G), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2947% pa

DK0009547648, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.6473% pa

DK0009549503, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.3353% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009518896, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1933% pa

DK0009536526, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1731% pa

DK0009536799, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.6331% pa

DK0009538225, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1427% pa

DK0009539892, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1731% pa

DK0009539975, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2947% pa

DK0009540049, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1325% pa

DK0009543142, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1528% pa

DK0009543225, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1427% pa

DK0009543308, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2035% pa

DK0009543498, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2136% pa

DK0009543811, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.0920% pa

DK0009544892, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.7446% pa

DK0009545352, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1427% pa

DK0009545436, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2440% pa

DK0009546087, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.0920% pa

DK0009546160, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.0818% pa

DK0009546244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.0615% pa

DK0009546327, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1224% pa

DK0009547721, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1933% pa

DK0009548026, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.2035% pa

DK0009548109, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1731% pa

DK0009548299, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1629% pa

DK0009551244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.1427% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 1.9906% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 1.9906% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

