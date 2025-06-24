$5.19 Bn Laboratory Information Management System Markets, 2030 | Growing Use of LIMS in Cannabis Industry, Significant Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Information Management System Market by Type (Industry), Component (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud (SaaS, PaaS, laaS)), Company Size (Mid-sized), Industry (Pharma, NGS, Chemicals, Agri, FnB, Oil), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is set to grow significantly, reaching USD 5.19 billion by 2030 from USD 2.88 billion in 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5%.
This growth is driven by an increasing embrace of cloud solutions, offering scalable and cost-effective deployment. More stringent regulatory mandates in sectors such as healthcare and life sciences heighten the demand for robust data management systems. Additionally, the trend toward laboratory automation enhances the precision and efficiency of LIMS, boosting adoption across various industries.
On-premise Deployment Model to See Notable Growth
The on-premise LIMS subsegment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In 2024, this segment will represent the majority share of the LIMS market, primarily due to organizations' preference for in-house solutions. On-premise LIMS offers enhanced control, customization, and security, crucial for entities with stringent data management and regulatory needs. This model is particularly attractive to organizations managing sensitive data due to its data sovereignty benefits.
Rising Popularity of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is projected to dominate the LIMS market within the forecast period, as companies seek scalable and flexible IT infrastructures. Organizations transition from traditional systems to IaaS to decrease capital expenditure, enhance business agility, and support remote functions. The surge in big data analytics, AI, and digital transformation furthers IaaS's prominence, facilitating dynamic resource provision and network management.
Asia Pacific Poised for Highest Market Growth
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to display the fastest market growth, primarily driven by increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, blockchain, AI, and machine learning within LIMS applications. Supportive government policies and advances in interoperability standards foster this robust expansion. Additionally, the rise of medical tourism and investment in research infrastructure contribute significantly to this growth, enabling organizations to leverage LIMS for enhanced operational capabilities.
Comprehensive Market Analysis
The report offers a thorough analysis of the LIMS market, estimating the market size and growth prospects of various segments, categorized by type, component, company size, deployment model, industry, and region. It provides a competitive analysis of key market players, including company profiles, product offerings, and market strategies, facilitating informed business decisions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Use of LIMS to Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements
- Rising Requirement for Customizable Solutions
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based and Integrated LIMS
- Growing R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Demand for Real-Time Data Access in Food & Beverage Industry
Challenges
- High Maintenance and Service Costs
- Lack of Integration Standards for LIMS
- Interoperability Challenges
- Limited Adoption of LIMS in Small and Medium-Sized Companies
Opportunities
- Growing Use of LIMS in Cannabis Industry
- Significant Growth Potential in Emerging Economies
Industry Trends
- Cloud-Based Solutions
- Advanced Data Management Systems
- Mobile Applications
- Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality
- Advanced Analytics and AI
- Future of Laboratories
Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Starlims Quality Manufacturing Laboratory Informatics Management System for Data Integrity and Security
- Case Study 2: Matrix Gemini LIMS for Quality Forensic Toxicology
- Case Study 3: Cloudlims to Drive Automated Workflows
Leading Companies in the Report
- LabWare (US)
- LabVantage (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
- Agilent Technologies (US)
- LabLynx, Inc. (US)
- Dassault Systemes (France)
- Labworks LLC (US)
- Autoscribe Informatics (US)
- Accelerated Technology Laboratories (ATL)
- Starlims Corporation (US)
- CloudLIMS (US)
- Computing Solutions, Inc. (US)
- GenoLogics Inc. (Canada)
- Siemens (Germany)
- Novatek International (Canada)
- Ovation (US)
- Clinsys (US)
- Labtrack (US)
- Caliber Technologies (US)
