KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Launch of Share Offer

BEIJING, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced the launch of its share offer of 30,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, comprising a Hong Kong public offering of initially 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 27,000,000 Class A ordinary shares (the “International Offering”, together with the Hong Kong Public Offering, the “Share Offer”), subject to reallocation and offer size adjustment.

The initial offer shares available for the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering are subject to reallocation (including clawback). Additionally, the Company has an offer size adjustment option to increase the number of offer shares based on market demand up to an aggregate of 4,500,000 additional Class A ordinary shares, representing 15% of the initial offer shares. The offer size adjustment option may be exercised on or before the Price Determination Date (defined below).

The offer price for the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Hong Kong Offer Price”) will be no more than HK$78.00 per Class A ordinary share (the “maximum Hong Kong Offer Price”). The offer price for the International Offering of the Share Offer (the “International Offer Price”) may be set higher than, or the same as, the maximum Hong Kong Offer Price. The Company will set the International Offer Price on or before July 2, 2025, Hong Kong time (the “Price Determination Date”), by taking into consideration, among other factors, the closing price of the ADSs on Nasdaq on the last trading day on or before the Price Determination Date. The final Hong Kong Offer Price will also be set on the Price Determination Date at the lower of the final International Offer Price and the maximum Hong Kong Offer Price.

The Share Offer is intended to further enhance the Company’s financial flexibility, broaden its shareholder base, improve stock liquidity, and support its healthy and sustainable development. The net proceeds from the Share Offer will be used in investment in technology and related infrastructure, the development of new business initiatives, strategic acquisitions or investment opportunities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and Morgan Stanley Asia Limited (in alphabetical order) act as the overall coordinators for the Share Offer. Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Morgan Stanley Asia Limited (in alphabetical order) and Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited act as the joint global coordinators for the Share Offer. Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Morgan Stanley Asia Limited (in alphabetical order), Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited and Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited act as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for the Share Offer.

The International Offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus included in an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 16, 2022, which automatically became effective upon filing. The registration statement on Form F-3 and the preliminary prospectus supplement are available at the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov.

The Share Offer is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Share Offer may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Share Offer. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a prospectus (including as defined under the laws of Hong Kong) and potential investors should read the prospectus of the Company for detailed information about the Company and the proposed Share Offer, before deciding whether or not to invest in the Company. This press release has not been reviewed or approved by the SEC, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

