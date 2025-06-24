Castellum, Inc. Announces Creation of New Subsidiary to Focus on Advanced Technology Products

VIENNA, Va., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (the “Company” and “Castellum”) (NYSE-American: CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services and solutions company focused on the federal government, today announced the creation of a new wholly owned subsidiary , Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc. (“CATP”).

CATP will focus on teaming with other leading-edge technology companies, developing technology internally, and potentially taking equity positions in companies that have advanced technology, which Castellum’s Department of Defense customers could use.

“Fully and timely leveraging advanced technology is the key to success on the 21st-century battlefield,” said Glen Ives, Chief Executive Officer of Castellum . “While we will continue to provide technology-enabled services to our government clients, today’s announcement represents a meaningful broadening of Castellum’s strategy for supporting the Department of Defense. We believe that having greater control over some of the key products our customers need will enable us to provide better overall solutions for the warfighter. Financially, we believe that we can increase both our revenue and our operating margins by adding more value and solving our customers’ most challenging problems. This important step reinforces our priority, focus, and commitment to constantly strengthen and enhance our organic growth capabilities.”

About Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM):

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government - https://castellumus.com/ .

