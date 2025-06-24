Walking Comfort Accelerates Ecommerce Growth with Descartes Sellercloud™

ATLANTA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Utah-based Walking Comfort, a leading retailer in the local and online footwear market, is using Descartes Sellercloud™ to help drive ecommerce growth by centralizing and synchronizing the management of product listings, inventory, orders and fulfillment across multiple online sales channels.

“As the business grew and we expanded to a larger warehouse and more online marketplaces, we realized we needed a more sophisticated inventory and order management system to boost time-savings and operating efficiencies,” said Brad Hendricksen, Accounting and Operations Manager at Walking Comfort. “With Descartes Sellercloud, we have a powerful platform that has facilitated ecommerce growth, saved us hundreds of hours per week by automatically consolidating data across all sales channels, eliminated picking errors so staff no longer pick the wrong size or variation, and cut shipping costs by more than 55%—even enabling us to dropship directly from retail locations if it's the most convenient and cost-effective option for a customer.”

Descartes Sellercloud is a cloud-based ecommerce platform that helps small and mid-market retailers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers with omnichannel ecommerce operations centralize the management of their catalog, inventory, orders, purchasing, fulfillment and shipping. With 350+ integrations, including to marketplaces, shopping carts, shipping partners, third party logistics providers, payment gateways and vendors, the solution provides a comprehensive ecommerce ecosystem that companies can easily leverage to expand operations as they grow.

“We’re pleased our solution is supporting Walking Comfort as they’ve grown their business,” said Mikel Richardson, General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. “Using the platform, sellers can reduce operational complexity by simultaneously updating inventory and orders in real-time, avoid underselling and overselling inventory, stay compliant with marketplaces requirements, save shipping costs by automating fulfillment, and grow their business by adding more sales channels and products without losing control of inventory or order visibility.”

Learn more about Descartes Sellercloud and Descartes’ Ecommerce Shipping and Fulfillment solutions .

About Walking Comfort

Walking Comfort sells various footwear products, including running shoes, slippers, sandals, recovery footwear, and accessories like insoles. Founded in 2008, they are based in Centerville, Utah, and have 35 employees and two brick-and-mortar locations. For more information, visit www.walkingcomfort.com .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ ecommerce solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.