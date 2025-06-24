A Day with Jimmy O. Yang in Hong Kong





HONG KONG, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollywood star and Hong Kong-born comedian Jimmy O. Yang (Jimmy) recently returned to his hometown, bringing his celebrated stand-up comedy to local audiences for the first time. Beyond the stage, he took the opportunity to rediscover the vibrancy, culture and contrasts of the city he calls home. From ancient temples and breathtaking natural scenery to sizzling Cantonese barbecue and renowned Asia’s top cocktail spot, Jimmy’s day in Hong Kong became a journey through the city’s most defining experiences, inviting others to embark on their own adventures.

Cultural Immersion in the Heart of the City

Jimmy immersed himself in the rich heritage of Hong Kong at the historic Man Mo Temple in Sheung Wan, which has stood proud for nearly 180 years. Here, he took part in a series of time-honoured rituals, including touching the Writing Brush on the statue of Man Cheong, the ancient Chinese God of Literature; handling the sword of Guan Di, a third-century Chinese general; and making a heartfelt wish by applying gold foil to the temple’s golden deer statue. These quiet moments offered Jimmy a personal connection to his heritage, while also reflecting the deep spiritual roots embedded into the modern metropolis.

From Skyline to Scenic Vistas





Jimmy made his way to Ngong Ping 360 during the day, where he soared above lush greenery and dramatic mountain vistas aboard a Crystal+ cable car, adorned with special welcome decals for the occasion. Jimmy strolled through Ngong Ping Village and then embarked on the invigorating climb of 268 steps to reach the majestic Big Buddha. From this vantage point, he admired the verdant expanses of the city, marveling at how nature is so close to urban life.

Flavours That Tell a Story





Jimmy visited a neighborhood favourite eatery, where he sampled a delightful spread of classic local dishes, including succulent pork belly, tender pork jowl char siu, Maotai soy sauce chicken, roast goose and more.

The day continues at the Asia’s best bar. He savoured an array of signature cocktails that highlighted the bar's innovative flair, complemented by smoky olives that offered a unique twist to his tasting experience. This vibrant setting allowed Jimmy to fully embrace the elegance and energy that make Hong Kong’s nightlife truly exceptional.

Experience Jimmy’s Hong Kong

“From savouring char siu at a local favorite to sipping world-class cocktails in the Asia’s best bar, Hong Kong’s food scene is an adventure in itself. Every meal, whether it’s a humble street-side delight or a globally acclaimed cocktail, tells the story of a city that thrives on flavor, energy, and unforgettable contrasts — all within a single day. As someone who was born here, I can attest to the vibrant tapestry of tastes that shaped my childhood,” says Jimmy O. Yang. “Having spent my early years in Hong Kong, I’ve always felt the vibrant pulse of my hometown, a place where tradition and innovation coexist beautifully. In just one day, you can immerse yourself in centuries of heritage and the wonders of nature, all while experiencing the dynamic spirit that makes Hong Kong truly one of a kind. This city will always hold a special place in my heart.”

To follow Jimmy’s exciting journey through his hometown, watch the full reel at https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLRbd7iMHsZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link, and please stay tune to check out behind the scenes – “Jimmy O. Yang Rediscovers Hong Kong” produced by the Hong Kong Tourism Board to see the laughs, landmarks and local bites.

Whether you’re reconnecting with your roots or visiting for the first time, Hong Kong awaits with a vibrant tapestry of experiences that invites you to discover something new.

To download high resolution images, please visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OVyQCQA1lrpoQo5k3juZpc2wb9Dh8r5W?usp=sharing.

