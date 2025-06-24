Plug Executive Leadership to Participate in Investor Conferences in New York and London

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in end-to-end hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences, reinforcing its commitment to ongoing engagement with the financial community.

Plug executives will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat to discuss the Company’s strategic priorities and long-term growth plans:

June 24, 2025 – J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

Location: New York, NY

Participants: Sanjay Shrestha, President, and Roberto Friedlander, Vice President of Investor Relations

Presentation: Sanjay Shrestha is scheduled to present from 10:55 to 11:25 AM EST



Location: London, England

Participant: Andy Marsh, Chief Executive Officer

Additional information on Plug’s investor conference participation can be found in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website: https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 39 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.