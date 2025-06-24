iBio and AstralBio Unveil Obesity Program with Novel Amylin Agonist Antibody Demonstrating Promising In Vivo Results

Lead amylin receptor agonist engineered antibody significantly reduced acute food intake in a mouse model of obesity, comparable to the efficacy of a leading amylin peptide agonist

Findings support the potential of antibody-based agonists to address the growing demand for safer, longer-acting treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases

Conference call today, June 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss new pre-clinical data and obesity pipeline

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of next-generation antibody therapies, today announced preclinical data in which an engineered amylin receptor agonist antibody reduced acute food intake in a mouse model of obesity by 60% (p<0.05), equivalent to the reduction in food intake from a clinically advanced dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist (DACRA) peptide (67%). The effect on food intake was monitored over various time points in this side-by-side study with the amylin agonist iBio discovered and a DACRA peptide. The study marks the third target to emerge from iBio’s partnership with AstralBio.

The successful iBio-AstralBio collaboration now includes multiple novel engineered antibody agonists with a wide range of profiles targeting the amylin receptor, a heterodimeric G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR).

“Emerging clinical data suggest selective activation of the amylin receptor—rather than dual agonism of the amylin and calcitonin receptors—can match or even exceed DACRA efficacy, with improved tolerability,” said Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of iBio. “Our AI-enabled antibody discovery platform allows us to precisely dial in that selectivity and specifically target the amylin receptor and even its subtypes. This new program underscores iBio’s commitment to developing next-generation therapies to address the limitations of current treatments in the fast-growing obesity market.”

Amylin, or islet amyloid polypeptide (IAPP), is a pancreatic B-cell hormone shown to regulate satiety and delay gastric emptying. When activated through receptor agonism, it enhances meal-ending metabolic signals that prolong the feeling of fullness. Amylin receptors (AMYRs), composed of heterodimeric GPCRs, represent a compelling therapeutic target for obesity and other cardiometabolic diseases. iBio’s approach leverages its proprietary Drug Discovery Platform and advanced AI platform to discover innovative antibodies with exceptional selectivity and potency. This allowed the discovery of molecules capable of agonizing a single AMYR subtype or having balanced agonism at multiple receptors (i.e., DACRA-like agonism profile). This precise and versatile GPCR agonist discovery is thought to allow the identification of a best-in-class therapeutic candidate for an optimal profile of quality weight loss, gastrointestinal tolerability, and lean mass preservation.

Other amylin analogs currently under clinical development have achieved reduced body weight in obese patients of up to 22.7%1 when used in combination with semaglutide and 11.8%2 as monotherapy. By targeting a different set of signaling pathways, this novel approach holds promise not only for enhancing the weight-loss efficacy seen with GLP-1 receptor agonists but also as a monotherapy option for patients who are intolerant or insufficiently responsive to GLP-1-based interventions.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the potential of antibody-based agonists to address the growing demand for safer, longer-acting treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases, accelerating the development of novel antibodies for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases in partnership with AstralBio Inc., the positive early results supporting iBio’s approach to antibody-based amylin receptor agonism for the treatment of obesity, iBio’s engineered antibody potentially offering differentiated advantages in dosing and tolerability, developing next-generation therapies to address the limitations of current treatments in the fast-growing obesity market, leveraging iBio’s proprietary Drug Discovery Platform and advanced AI platform to discover innovative antibodies with exceptional selectivity and potency and iBio’s approach targeting the amylin receptor holding promise not only for enhancing the weight-loss efficacy seen with GLP-1 receptor agonists but also as a monotherapy option for patients who are intolerant or insufficiently responsive to GLP-1-based interventions. While iBio believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of amylin receptor to be a successful target for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases; iBio’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of its product candidates, or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; regulatory limitations relating to iBio’s ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications; acceptance of iBio’s product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products; and whether iBio will incur unforeseen expenses or liabilities or other market factors; and the other factors discussed in iBio’s filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and iBio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

