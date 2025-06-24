Fogo de Chão Kicks Off Hot Brazilian Summer with the Launch of Sizzling New Off-Menu Cocktail and New Song Release

DALLAS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, invites guests to celebrate the summer season with the launch of its new off-menu cocktail, the Hot Brazilian. This limited-time, limited-supply cocktail blends smooth tequila, citrus, and sweet heat for a bold, refreshing sip that captures the spirit of summer. Launching alongside the Hot Brazilian cocktail is “Hotstepper,” the second bespoke song rendition from the brand’s “Fogo is Fire” brand campaign that celebrates the warmth and energy of Fogo de Chão.

Crafted with Reposado, citrusy Tempus Fugit liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a sweet-spicy splash of mango habanero, the Hot Brazilian cocktail is perfectly balanced—sweet, spicy, and refreshingly bold—finished with a striking black lava salt rim and mint garnish. The limited-time cocktail pairs well with Fogo’s guest-favorite Full Churrasco Experience as well as its new Indulgent Churrasco Experience that includes your choice of Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail or All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, plus your choice of decadent dessert. Available exclusively by request, guests can enjoy the Hot Brazilian in the bar, dining room, or out on the patio at all U.S. locations by request only.

“At Fogo, everything we do is inspired by the energy, flavor, and spirit of Brazil, from how we grill over an open flame to how we make special and everyday occasions memorable,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “Our new off-menu Hot Brazilian cocktail and the second song release of ‘Hotstepper’ in our ‘Fogo is Fire’ campaign are bold, unexpected, and unapologetically us, bringing the rhythm and vibrancy of summer to every table.”

Following the brand’s “Fogo is Fire” campaign debut earlier this year with a fresh rendition of the classic song by Johnny Cash, “Ring of Fire,” this second track builds on that momentum, layering nostalgia with a modern Brazilian twist to celebrate the sounds and tastes of summer through music, culture and flavor. Performed by Brazilian singer and songwriter, Alexia Bomtempo, the song is available now live on Fogo’s social media, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and SoundCloud channels.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.





