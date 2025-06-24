Tilray Medical Receives Italy’s First Authorization from the Ministry of Health to Distribute Medical Cannabis Flower for Therapeutic Use

SAVONA, Italy, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical (“Tilray”), a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medicinal cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, today announced a significant milestone in its European expansion with the introduction of three new medical cannabis flower varieties in Italy. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FL Group, Tilray has become the first company in Italy to receive official authorization from the Ministero della Salute (Italian Ministry of Health) to import and distribute proprietary Tilray Medical-branded medical cannabis flower for therapeutic use.

Beginning this month, the following Tilray Medical products are approved for therapeutic use in Italy and available for distribution through pharmacies across Italy:

Tilray THC 25%

Tilray THC 18%

Tilray THC 9% / CBD 9%



Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International at Tilray Brands, stated, “This milestone underscores the vital role of medical cannabis as a therapeutic medicine for patients in need, supporting their health and well-being. We are proud to expand our medical cannabis portfolio in Italy with the introduction of our Tilray Medical high-quality, EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products that uphold the highest standards in patient care. We extend our gratitude to the Ministero della Salute for their trust in Tilray Medical and for providing the necessary regulatory framework to ensure access to safe, consistent and reliable cannabinoid-based therapies. Together, we are advancing healthcare and patient wellness through innovation and collaboration.”

Tilray continues to lead the European medical cannabis market with operations in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Poland and the United Kingdom, offering a broad portfolio of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Broken Coast, Redecan, Good Supply and Navcora. Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first EU-GMP certified cannabis production facilities in Portugal and Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a leading supplier of medical cannabis with a portfolio of brands and products designed to meet the needs of our patients worldwide.

For further information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

