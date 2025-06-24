TRANSDEV SECURES AGREEMENT TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS AT CITY OF PHOENIX WEST TRANSIT FACILITY

Phoenix, AZ, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transdev is pleased to share that its valued collaboration with the City of Phoenix Public Transit Department will continue, with a new agreement ensuring the ongoing operation of fixed-route services from the City’s West Transit Facility. Beginning in July 2025, this agreement includes a five-year base term with an additional two-year extension option, further strengthening Transdev’s commitment to serving the Phoenix community.

Having operated the West Transit Facility since 2007, Transdev will continue to oversee operations and maintenance, working out of the city’s facility and managing a fleet of 170 vehicles, including diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), and hybrid electric buses. Looking toward the future, Transdev is excited to support the City of Phoenix in the implementation of additional electric and hybrid buses to further reduce emissions across the fleet.

This renewal underscores Transdev’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. As part of its efforts, Transdev will be rolling out its specialized training programs focused on zero-emission fleets to equip operators with the necessary skills for the evolving transit landscape.

“Transdev has been a trusted partner across Phoenix Transit facilities for over 50 years,” said Katrina Heineking, Senior Vice President of Operations at Transdev. “We are honored to continue supporting the City’s transit system, operating and managing the West facility, as well as the North and South garages and the Operations Control Center. This contract renewal solidifies our shared vision for safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation in the Phoenix metro area.”

Transdev is proud to play a vital role in the local economy, employing more than 2,000 individuals across the valley and actively working with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) partners to foster further economic growth. The company has also been recognized for its excellence in transportation, recently earning the “Transportation Services Champion” award at the Phoenix Aviation Business Summit for its work at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The City of Phoenix has entrusted Transdev to operate over 6.5 million miles annually with this renewed contract. The company remains committed to leveraging global best practices for network design and ridership growth while maintaining strong partnerships, including its collaboration with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local #1433, the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local #501, and the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local #30.

With this continued partnership, Transdev is set to enhance Phoenix’s transit services, ensuring residents and visitors have access to safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation.

