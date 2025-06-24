Cyber Acoustics Showcases Classroom-Proven Solutions at ISTE

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading provider of reliable and affordable audio solutions for education, will showcase its complete line of education headphones and headsets at booth #3242 during the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Conference , taking place June 29 – July 2, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas. On display will be the company’s complete line of USB-C offerings, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern classrooms.

For nearly 30 years, Cyber Acoustics has focused on designing products that solve real-world challenges in education. By listening closely to educators and IT professionals, the company has developed headsets that address common classroom pain points—like fragile headbands, easily damaged cords, broken plugs, and earcups that don’t hold up to student use.

“We look forward to ISTE every year because of the meaningful conversations we have with educators,” said Mark Montagna, director of North American sales at Cyber Acoustics. “The feedback we gather at this event directly inspires improvements to our EdTech product lines, and we welcome the opportunity to listen, learn, and build better solutions for classrooms.”

Built to last, Cyber Acoustics headsets and headphones feature reinforced plugs, flexible materials, and tangle-free cables ideal for learning environments where reliability matters most.

USB-C Headsets for Modern Classrooms

As devices like Chromebooks and iPads continue to standardize on USB-C connectivity, Cyber Acoustics has expanded its line of USB-C models to support this shift. Built to withstand daily classroom use, these headsets and headphones offer dependable performance across a wide range of platforms.

With USB-C solutions from Cyber Acoustics, schools can simplify purchasing and device management by standardizing on a single headset model that works across all student devices, helping educators and IT teams focus more on learning and less on compatibility issues.

Sustainability Made Easy for Schools

As part of Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability, all its education headsets are now made with at least 50% recycled plastic, helping schools reduce their environmental footprint while providing exceptional performance.

In addition, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost recycling program for schools, accepting broken or unused wired or wireless earbuds, headsets, and headphones from any brand. This program ensures that schools can responsibly dispose of old or damaged audio equipment, further supporting eco-friendly practices in education.

Visit Cyber Acoustics at booth #3242 at ISTE 2025 to explore the complete line of USB-C solutions, including the AC-4014, AC-5014, AC-6014, and ACM-6005C, and experience audio clarity and reliability designed for today’s diverse learning environments.

Learn more about Cyber Acoustics education solutions at https://www.cyberacoustics.com/education .

About Cyber Acoustics

Cyber Acoustics is a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn , YouTube , Bluesky , Instagram , and Facebook .

