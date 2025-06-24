Nuttee Bean Co. Launches Favalicious Fava Bean-Based Pasta Offering High Protein, Low Carb, and Classic Taste

MIAMI, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuttee Bean Co ., announces the launch of its newest product under the Favalicious brand: a fava bean-based pasta that combines nutrition with great taste. Developed for consumers seeking high-protein, gluten-free options, the Favalicious Fava Bean Pasta is now available for retail, food service, and direct purchase.

The Favalicious Fava Protein Pasta is made with only three ingredients and offers 19 grams of protein, 16 grams of fiber, and just 13 net carbs per serving. It is non-gluten, non-GMO, vegan, and contains no sugar added. Developed over the course of a year, this pasta was extensively tested across different preparation methods and consumer groups to ensure it met expectations for both health and taste.

Frank Guido, founder of Nuttee Bean Co., commented: “I’m Italian, and I know everybody loves pasta. Now there’s a guiltless pasta we can all enjoy, with only 13 carbs and the added protein needed for today’s active lifestyles. I wouldn’t bring a pasta to market if it wasn’t Mom-approved, and she’s 94. It’s the best.”

Nuttee Bean Co. emphasizes the sustainability and versatility of the fava bean, calling it the base of their brand. As a nitrogen-fixing plant, fava beans require less water and enrich the soil. Compared to almonds, which need 2,000 gallons of water per pound, fava beans use less than 200 gallons. The company sees this as a step toward improving agriculture while offering functional, great-tasting products.





“Our mission is simple,” Guido added. “Everything you need and nothing you don’t. No junk. Try the rest, then try the best.”

With a taste and texture that resembles traditional Italian semolina pasta, the Favalicious Fava Protein Pasta is positioned to cross over into mainstream markets. It offers an option for consumers who have reduced pasta intake due to concerns over carbs, gluten, or low protein content.

Favalicious Fava Bean Pasta is now available online at www.nutteebean.com , with recipes, updates, and promotions shared via @FavaliciousSnacks on social media.



