Advanced Flower Capital Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 14th, 2025 before market open. Management will review AFC’s financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of AFC’s website found here AFC -- Investor Relations. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by registering in advance at this link. A replay will be available one hour after the event.

AFC distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here.

About Advanced Flower Capital Inc.

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a leading commercial mortgage REIT that provides institutional loans to state law compliant cannabis operators in the U.S. Through the management team’s deep network and significant credit and cannabis expertise, AFC originates, structures and underwrites loans ranging from $10 million to over $100 million, typically secured by quality real estate assets, license value and cash flows. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding AFC, please visit advancedflowercapital.com.

