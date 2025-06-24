Labrador Gold Appoints Ryan Weston Vice President of Exploration

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | OTCQB: NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Weston as Vice President Exploration of the Company.

Ryan brings over 20 years of global experience in base and precious metals exploration to the Company. He played key roles in the successful sale of Carlisle Goldfields to Alamos Gold for CAD $28 million in 2016, and of Noront Resources to Wyloo Metals for CAD $686 million in 2022. Most recently, he served as Vice President Exploration at Wyloo, where he led exploration initiatives in Ontario’s Ring of Fire region. Ryan is a registered P.Geo. in Ontario and holds an MBA from Queen’s University, an M.Sc. from Laurentian University, and a B.Sc. from the University of Toronto.

“I am thrilled to be joining the LabGold team at a time when the outlook for gold is exceptionally strong. With a robust treasury and disciplined cost structure, LabGold is uniquely positioned among its peers to pursue its next major gold discovery without the immediate need for additional financing in today’s uncertain market environment,” states Ryan Weston, VP exploration with Labrador Gold Corp. “Having worked successfully with Roger in the past, I am confident in our ability to rapidly execute this strategic vision.”

“Having known Ryan for over 25 years, and having worked with him previously, I am delighted that he has agreed to join our team at this pivotal time in our development. His experience leading technical teams on numerous projects in various stages of exploration over the past two decades will be a significant asset to the company as we pursue new gold projects for our portfolio,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of Labrador Gold Corp. “I look forward to working with Ryan on acquisitions and exploration in the years to come.”

Pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, 500,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the company at a price of 10 cents per share for a period of five years have been granted to Mr. Weston. The options will vest as follows: 25% on grant, followed by an additional 25% on each of the 6-month, 12-month, and 18-month anniversaries from the date of grant.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada. The Company has approximately $18.1 million in cash.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Work to date by Labrador Gold show gold anomalies in rocks, soils and lake sediments over a 3 kilometre section of the northern portion of the Florence Lake greenstone belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which Thurber Boundary, Thurber North, TD500 and Thurber South were discovered by LabGold. Anomalous gold in soil and lake sediment samples also occur over approximately 40 km along the southern section of the greenstone belt. LabGold’s recent exploration has also demonstrated the potential for the critical metals copper, nickel and cobalt in the belt.

The Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Newmont Corporation’s Borden gold mine currently being acquired by Discovery Silver Corp. LabGold’s past exploration on the property identified two anomalous zones based on geochemistry, including up to 48 gold grains in till samples, and geophysics, one in the north extending over 1.3km northwest-southeast and another in the south extending over 1km north-south.

The Company has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information please contact:

Roger Moss, President and CEO Tel: 416-704-8291

Or visit our website at: www.labradorgold.com

X @LabGoldCorp

