Mobile Roaming Market Transformation Analysis 2025-2029: Competitive Intelligence and Emerging Market Dynamics

The Mobile Roaming research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of a market set for significant change over the next five years. It enables stakeholders, from mobile roaming vendors and mobile operators, to better understand how both the wholesale and retail roaming markets will evolve, assessing the extent to which travel eSIMs, 5G roaming and Internet of Things (IoT) device roaming will impact the market.



The mobile roaming market suite includes several different options that can be purchased separately, including data mapping of the traffic and future revenue potential of mobile roaming. Additionally, it includes an insightful study uncovering key trends and future opportunities within the market, as well as an extensive analysis of 23 leading vendors in the mobile roaming space.



Collectively, they provide a critical tool for understanding this ever-changing market, allowing mobile roaming vendors and operators to capitalise on trends and shape their future strategy. This research suite's unparalleled coverage makes it an incredibly useful resource for projecting the future of such an unpredictable market.



Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market opportunities resulting from changes within the mobile roaming market. This research addresses key growth opportunities for mobile roaming vendors and mobile operators, including 5G roaming, IoT roaming and travel eSIM adoption. This research then considers challenges posed by legacy network sunsetting and fraudulent activity, providing recommendations for how these must be navigated. Moreover, it includes a regional market growth rate analysis on the current development and future growth of mobile roaming across 60 key countries, identifying key focus markets.

Insights into key trends and market opportunities resulting from changes within the mobile roaming market. This research addresses key growth opportunities for mobile roaming vendors and mobile operators, including 5G roaming, IoT roaming and travel eSIM adoption. This research then considers challenges posed by legacy network sunsetting and fraudulent activity, providing recommendations for how these must be navigated. Moreover, it includes a regional market growth rate analysis on the current development and future growth of mobile roaming across 60 key countries, identifying key focus markets. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the mobile roaming market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for mobile roaming vendors and mobile operators.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the mobile roaming market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for mobile roaming vendors and mobile operators. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Five-year forecast databases are provided for wholesale and retail roaming, providing user, traffic and revenue splits for each sector. These sector splits include consumer wholesale roaming, IoT wholesale roaming, 4G smartphone roaming, 5G smartphone roaming, roaming devices and cruise roaming.

Five-year forecast databases are provided for wholesale and retail roaming, providing user, traffic and revenue splits for each sector. These sector splits include consumer wholesale roaming, IoT wholesale roaming, 4G smartphone roaming, 5G smartphone roaming, roaming devices and cruise roaming. Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 23 mobile roaming vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard; scoring these vendors on criteria such as market performance, revenue and future business prospects.

Market Data & Forecasting Report



The market-leading research suite for the Mobile Roaming market includes access to a comprehensive five-year forecast dataset comprising 106 tables and over 48,300 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:

Total Wholesale Roaming Traffic

Total Wholesale Roaming Revenue

Total Retail Roaming Traffic

Total Retail Roaming Revenue

These metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:

Consumer Wholesale Roaming

IoT Wholesale Roaming

4G Retail Roaming

5G Retail Roaming

Retail Consumer Device Roaming

Cruise Roaming

Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions via five interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report



This trends analysis report examines the mobile roaming market landscape in detail; assessing market trends and factors shaping the evolution of this rapidly changing market. The essential strategy report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for mobile roaming providers; addressing key verticals, developing market challenges, and how stakeholders must navigate these. It also includes an evaluation of the key country-level opportunities for mobile roaming growth, with the Country Readiness Index.



Competitor Leaderboard Report



The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 23 leading vendors in the mobile roaming space. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on capacity and capability assessments:

A1 Telekom Austria Group

Amplitiv

BICS

BroadForward

Cellusys

Comfone

CSG

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Etisalat

iBASIS

Mobileum

Nextgen Clearing

Orange Wholesale

Roamability

Syniverse

Tata Communications

Tele2 International Wholesale

Telefonica Global Solutions

Telenor Linx

Telna

TNS

TOMIA

Vodafone Roaming Services

This competitive analysis document is centred around the Competitor Leaderboard, a vendor positioning tool that provides an at-a-glance view of the competitive landscape in a market; backed by a robust methodology.



