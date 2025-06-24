V2X Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Value Chain, and Regional Market Forecasts to 2032 Featuring Continental, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Bosch, HARMAN and Other Leading Players

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "V2X Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global V2X market report offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis from 2022 to 2032. Valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2023, the market is projected to surge to USD 61.58 billion by 2032, driven by a robust CAGR of 44.71% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The report analyses key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

This extensive study presents a thorough examination of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, market size, forecasts, and emerging trends. The insights integrate findings from both primary and secondary research, offering an in-depth understanding of market dynamics.

Using Porter's Five Forces Model, the report evaluates competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer influence, and new entrant opportunities between 2022 and 2032, while the growth matrix pinpoints investment areas for market players.

The companies profiled in the report include:

Continental AG

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

HARMAN International

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Autotalks

DENSO CORPORATION

Cohda Wireless

Key Report Insights

Drivers Increasing demand for advanced vehicle safety technologies is fueling market growth. The rising interest in smart vehicles is further propelling the V2X market expansion.

Restraints Data security concerns present challenges to market growth.

Opportunities The adoption of C-V2C and AI technologies promises lucrative growth opportunities.



Report Highlights

Exhaustive global and regional market analysis. In-depth coverage of all market segments with emerging trends and forecast analysis until 2032. Detailed company profiles showcasing product portfolios, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Growth Matrix analysis sheds light on viable product segments and geographical investment opportunities for market players.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. V2X Market Highlights

2.2. V2X Market Projection

2.3. V2X Market Regional Highlights



Chapter 3. Global V2X Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of V2X Market



Chapter 4. V2X Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global V2X Market

5.2. Companies Profiles



Chapter 6. Global V2X Market by Component



Chapter 7. Global V2X Market by Communication Type



Chapter 8. Global V2X Market by Connectivity Type



Chapter 9. Global V2X Market by Vehicle Type



Chapter 10. Global V2X Market by Region 2024-2032

10.1. North America

10.2. Europe

10.3. Asia-Pacific

10.4. RoW

