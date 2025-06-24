Sports Market Place Directory 2025: Industry Reference with Data on 100+ Sports

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Market Place Directory 2025 Edition" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sports Market Place 2025 provides a one-stop resource for this billion-dollar industry. This will be an important resource for large public libraries, university libraries, university athletic programs, career services or job placement organizations, and is a must for anyone doing business in or marketing a product or service to the vast U.S. sports industry.
Sports Market Place is the classic sports reference work that has served the sports industry for over 50 years, offering full coverage of 103 sports - from Air Sports to Yachting - including data on fast-growing segments such as cycling, fitness, gymnastics, martial arts, running, swimming, and weightlifting. Over the years, this work has grown to include nearly 2,000 pages of valuable content, including professional, college and youth leagues and teams, sports media, events, facilities, sponsors, manufacturers, and professional services.
With this directory on your desk, you have a comprehensive tool providing current key information about the people, organizations and events involving the explosive sports industry at your fingertips. Sports Market Place provides must-have contact information (nearly 13,500 listings) including: 11,484 websites, 6,047 email addresses, and nearly 40,000 key executives.
- Single Sports has over 2,109 sport-specific organizations, leagues and teams that comprise over 100specific sports. It includes professional, major and minor leagues, coaches, managers, and an alphabetical index.
- Multi Sports includes 12 specific categories, including athletic foundations, Olympic teams, halls of fame and youth sports organizations. It includes a total of 835 and an alphabetical index.
- College Sports has 1,697 listings with associations, conferences, degree programs, and division I, II and III schools. You'll find a comprehensive list of coaches and sports management programs, and an alphabetical index.
- Media includes prominent newspapers and radio and television sports programming. Listings include editors, commentators, show hosts and an alphabetical index.
- Sports Sponsors includes 119 sponsors that support most major sports, including college bowl games, and an alphabetical index.
- Professional Services comprises 13 categories, from executive search services to ticket services, for a total of1,684 listings, and an alphabetical index.
- Facilities has 1,365 listings and includes seven categories from arenas to facility concession services. You'll find stadiums, race tracks, architects, management services, and an alphabetical index.
- Manufacturers & Retailers include 1,929 listings, with a separate section for Software Manufacturers. Listings include valuable contact information, including key executives, plus products and brands. This chapter includes two indexes - one by sport and one by subject.
- Events, Meetings & Trade Shows include 1,060 listings, of which130 are trade shows. Events and trade shows are listed separately by both sport and date. This section also includes two alphabetical indexes, one for trade shows and one for events.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Single Sports
- Alphabetical Index
- Air Sports Organizations
- Archery Organizations
- Arm Wrestling Organizations
- Auto Sports Organizations
- Auto Sports Racing Leagues/Teams
- Badminton Organizations
- Bandy Organizations
- Baseball Organizations
- Baseball, Professional Leagues/Teams: Major
- Baseball, Professional Leagues/Teams: Minor
- Basketball Organizations
- Basketball, Leagues and Teams
- Biathlon Organizations
- Billiards Organizations
- Boating Organizations
- Bobsledding Organizations
- Bowling Organizations
- Boxing Organizations
- Broomball Organizations
- Canoeing Organizations
- Climbing Organizations
- Cricket Organizations
- Croquet Organizations
- Curling Organizations
- Cycling Organizations
- Cycling, Leagues/Teams
- Dart Organizations
- Diving Organizations
- Equestrian Organizations
- Equestrian, Commissions/Pari-Mutuel
- Exercise/Fitness Organizations
- Fencing Organizations
- Figure Skating Organizations
- Fishing Organizations
- Football Organizations
- Football, College Bowl/Classics
- Football, Professional Leagues/Teams
- Frisbee Organizations
- Golf Organizations
- Greyhound Racing Organizations
- Gymnastics Organizations
- Handball Organizations
- Hockey, Field Hockey Organizations
- Hockey, Ice Hockey Organizations
- Hockey, Professional Hockey (NHL)
- Hockey, Professional, Minor Leagues
- Hockey, Roller Hockey Organizations
- Horseshoe Organizations
- Inline Skating Organizations
- Jai-Lai Organizations
- Kayaking Organizations
- Kiting Organizations
- Lacrosse Organizations
- Lacrosse, Leagues/Teams
- Luge Organizations
- Martial Arts Organizations
- Motorcycle Organizations
- Mountainboard Organizations
- Netball Organizations
- Orienteering Organizations
- Pentathlon Organizations
- Petanque Organizations
- Platform Tennis Organizations
- Polo Organizations
- Racquetball Organizations
- Ringette Organizations
- Rodeo Organizations
- Roller Skating Organizations
- Rowing/Crew Organizations
- Rugby Organizations
- Running Organizations
- Sailing Organizations
- Scuba Organizations
- Shooting/Hunting Organizations
- Shuffleboard Organizations
- Skateboard Organizations
- Skiing Organizations
- Sled Dog Organizations
- Snowboarding Organizations
- Snowmobile Organizations
- Soccer (Futsal) Organizations
- Soccer Organizations
- Soccer, Leagues/Teams
- Softball Organizations
- Softball, Leagues/Teams
- Speedskating Organizations
- Squash Organizations
- Surfing Organizations
- Swimming Organizations
- Table Tennis Organizations
- Tennis Organizations
- Tennis, Leagues/Teams
- Track & Field Organizations
- Triathlon Organizations
- Tug of War Organizations
- Volleyball Organizations
- Water Polo Organizations
- Water Skiing Organizations
- Weightlifting Organizations
- Windsurfing Organizations
- Wrestling Organizations
- Yachting Organizations
2. Multiple Sports
- Alphabetical Index
- Athletic Foundations
- Disabled Sports
- High School Sports
- Military Sports
- Olympic, International Federations
- Olympic, Organizations
- Olympic, United States Major Governing Bodies
- Professional Organizations
- Sports Commissions/Convention Visitors Bureau
- Sports Halls of Fame, Libraries, Museums
- State Games Organizations
- Youth Organizations
3. College Sports
- Alphabetical Index
- College Associations
- College Athletic Conferences
- NAIA I Colleges
- NCAA Division I Colleges
- NCAA Division II Colleges
- NCAA Division III Colleges
- Sport Management Degree Programs
4. Media
- Alphabetical Index
- Newspapers
- Magazines
- Sports Business Directories
- Media Production
- Sports Radio Networks
- Sports Radio Programs, Local
- Sports Radio Programs, National
- Sports Satellite Radio
- Sports Radio Stations
- Sports Television, Cable & Broadcasting
- Sports Television Pay Per View
- Sports Television Programs, Local
- Sports Television Programs, National
- Sports Satellite Television
- Sports Television Stations
- Sports on the World Wide Web
5. Sports Sponsors
- Sponsor by Sport Index
- Sports-Related
6. Professional Services
- Alphabetical Index
- Executive Search Services
- Event Planning & Services
- Event Security
- Financial Services
- Marketing & Consulting Services
- Technical Services
- Sports Agents
- Sports Attorneys
- Sports Medicine Services
- Sports Travel Services
- Statistical Services
- Student Athlete Recruiting Services
- Ticket Services
7. Facilities
- Alphabetical Index
- Arenas & Stadiums
- Race Tracks - Auto
- Race Tracks - Equestrian Downs & Parks
- Race Tracks - Greyhound
- Facility Architects & Developers
- Facility Management
- Facility Concession Services
8. Manufacturers & Retailers
- Company by Sport/Subject Index
- Equipment & Product Manufacturers
- Software Manufacturers
- Retailers
9. Events, Meetings & Trade Shows
- Alphabetical Trade Show Index
- Meeting and Trade Show Calendar
- Alphabetical Events Index
- Events by Date
- Events by Sport
10. All-Volume Indexes
- Entry Index
- Executive Index
- Geographic Index
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4frfd
Source: Grey House Publishing Inc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.