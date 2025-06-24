Sports Market Place Directory 2025: Industry Reference with Data on 100+ Sports

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Market Place Directory 2025 Edition" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sports Market Place 2025 provides a one-stop resource for this billion-dollar industry. This will be an important resource for large public libraries, university libraries, university athletic programs, career services or job placement organizations, and is a must for anyone doing business in or marketing a product or service to the vast U.S. sports industry.

Sports Market Place is the classic sports reference work that has served the sports industry for over 50 years, offering full coverage of 103 sports - from Air Sports to Yachting - including data on fast-growing segments such as cycling, fitness, gymnastics, martial arts, running, swimming, and weightlifting. Over the years, this work has grown to include nearly 2,000 pages of valuable content, including professional, college and youth leagues and teams, sports media, events, facilities, sponsors, manufacturers, and professional services.

With this directory on your desk, you have a comprehensive tool providing current key information about the people, organizations and events involving the explosive sports industry at your fingertips. Sports Market Place provides must-have contact information (nearly 13,500 listings) including: 11,484 websites, 6,047 email addresses, and nearly 40,000 key executives.

Single Sports has over 2,109 sport-specific organizations , leagues and teams that comprise over 100specific sports. It includes professional, major and minor leagues, coaches, managers, and an alphabetical index.

, leagues and teams that comprise over 100specific sports. It includes professional, major and minor leagues, coaches, managers, and an alphabetical index. Multi Sports includes 12 specific categories , including athletic foundations, Olympic teams, halls of fame and youth sports organizations. It includes a total of 835 and an alphabetical index.

, including athletic foundations, Olympic teams, halls of fame and youth sports organizations. It includes a total of 835 and an alphabetical index. College Sports has 1,697 listings with associations, conferences, degree programs, and division I, II and III schools. You'll find a comprehensive list of coaches and sports management programs, and an alphabetical index.

with associations, conferences, degree programs, and division I, II and III schools. You'll find a comprehensive list of coaches and sports management programs, and an alphabetical index. Media includes prominent newspapers and radio and television sports programming. Listings include editors, commentators, show hosts and an alphabetical index.

includes prominent newspapers and radio and television sports programming. Listings include editors, commentators, show hosts and an alphabetical index. Sports Sponsors includes 119 sponsors that support most major sports, including college bowl games, and an alphabetical index.

that support most major sports, including college bowl games, and an alphabetical index. Professional Services comprises 13 categories , from executive search services to ticket services, for a total of 1,684 listings , and an alphabetical index.

, from executive search services to ticket services, for a total of , and an alphabetical index. Facilities has 1,365 listings and includes seven categories from arenas to facility concession services. You'll find stadiums, race tracks, architects, management services, and an alphabetical index.

and includes seven categories from arenas to facility concession services. You'll find stadiums, race tracks, architects, management services, and an alphabetical index. Manufacturers & Retailers include 1,929 listings , with a separate section for Software Manufacturers. Listings include valuable contact information, including key executives, plus products and brands. This chapter includes two indexes - one by sport and one by subject.

, with a separate section for Software Manufacturers. Listings include valuable contact information, including key executives, plus products and brands. This chapter includes two indexes - one by sport and one by subject. Events, Meetings & Trade Shows include 1,060 listings, of which130 are trade shows. Events and trade shows are listed separately by both sport and date. This section also includes two alphabetical indexes, one for trade shows and one for events.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Single Sports

Alphabetical Index

Air Sports Organizations

Archery Organizations

Arm Wrestling Organizations

Auto Sports Organizations

Auto Sports Racing Leagues/Teams

Badminton Organizations

Bandy Organizations

Baseball Organizations

Baseball, Professional Leagues/Teams: Major

Baseball, Professional Leagues/Teams: Minor

Basketball Organizations

Basketball, Leagues and Teams

Biathlon Organizations

Billiards Organizations

Boating Organizations

Bobsledding Organizations

Bowling Organizations

Boxing Organizations

Broomball Organizations

Canoeing Organizations

Climbing Organizations

Cricket Organizations

Croquet Organizations

Curling Organizations

Cycling Organizations

Cycling, Leagues/Teams

Dart Organizations

Diving Organizations

Equestrian Organizations

Equestrian, Commissions/Pari-Mutuel

Exercise/Fitness Organizations

Fencing Organizations

Figure Skating Organizations

Fishing Organizations

Football Organizations

Football, College Bowl/Classics

Football, Professional Leagues/Teams

Frisbee Organizations

Golf Organizations

Greyhound Racing Organizations

Gymnastics Organizations

Handball Organizations

Hockey, Field Hockey Organizations

Hockey, Ice Hockey Organizations

Hockey, Professional Hockey (NHL)

Hockey, Professional, Minor Leagues

Hockey, Roller Hockey Organizations

Horseshoe Organizations

Inline Skating Organizations

Jai-Lai Organizations

Kayaking Organizations

Kiting Organizations

Lacrosse Organizations

Lacrosse, Leagues/Teams

Luge Organizations

Martial Arts Organizations

Motorcycle Organizations

Mountainboard Organizations

Netball Organizations

Orienteering Organizations

Pentathlon Organizations

Petanque Organizations

Platform Tennis Organizations

Polo Organizations

Racquetball Organizations

Ringette Organizations

Rodeo Organizations

Roller Skating Organizations

Rowing/Crew Organizations

Rugby Organizations

Running Organizations

Sailing Organizations

Scuba Organizations

Shooting/Hunting Organizations

Shuffleboard Organizations

Skateboard Organizations

Skiing Organizations

Sled Dog Organizations

Snowboarding Organizations

Snowmobile Organizations

Soccer (Futsal) Organizations

Soccer Organizations

Soccer, Leagues/Teams

Softball Organizations

Softball, Leagues/Teams

Speedskating Organizations

Squash Organizations

Surfing Organizations

Swimming Organizations

Table Tennis Organizations

Tennis Organizations

Tennis, Leagues/Teams

Track & Field Organizations

Triathlon Organizations

Tug of War Organizations

Volleyball Organizations

Water Polo Organizations

Water Skiing Organizations

Weightlifting Organizations

Windsurfing Organizations

Wrestling Organizations

Yachting Organizations

2. Multiple Sports

Alphabetical Index

Athletic Foundations

Disabled Sports

High School Sports

Military Sports

Olympic, International Federations

Olympic, Organizations

Olympic, United States Major Governing Bodies

Professional Organizations

Sports Commissions/Convention Visitors Bureau

Sports Halls of Fame, Libraries, Museums

State Games Organizations

Youth Organizations

3. College Sports

Alphabetical Index

College Associations

College Athletic Conferences

NAIA I Colleges

NCAA Division I Colleges

NCAA Division II Colleges

NCAA Division III Colleges

Sport Management Degree Programs

4. Media

Alphabetical Index

Newspapers

Magazines

Sports Business Directories

Media Production

Sports Radio Networks

Sports Radio Programs, Local

Sports Radio Programs, National

Sports Satellite Radio

Sports Radio Stations

Sports Television, Cable & Broadcasting

Sports Television Pay Per View

Sports Television Programs, Local

Sports Television Programs, National

Sports Satellite Television

Sports Television Stations

Sports on the World Wide Web

5. Sports Sponsors

Sponsor by Sport Index

Sports-Related

6. Professional Services

Alphabetical Index

Executive Search Services

Event Planning & Services

Event Security

Financial Services

Marketing & Consulting Services

Technical Services

Sports Agents

Sports Attorneys

Sports Medicine Services

Sports Travel Services

Statistical Services

Student Athlete Recruiting Services

Ticket Services

7. Facilities

Alphabetical Index

Arenas & Stadiums

Race Tracks - Auto

Race Tracks - Equestrian Downs & Parks

Race Tracks - Greyhound

Facility Architects & Developers

Facility Management

Facility Concession Services

8. Manufacturers & Retailers

Company by Sport/Subject Index

Equipment & Product Manufacturers

Software Manufacturers

Retailers

9. Events, Meetings & Trade Shows

Alphabetical Trade Show Index

Meeting and Trade Show Calendar

Alphabetical Events Index

Events by Date

Events by Sport

10. All-Volume Indexes

Entry Index

Executive Index

Geographic Index

