Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2025 | 50+ KPIs of Asia Pacific's EV Market Dynamics

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market: Investment Opportunities and Future Outlook Databook - 50+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Location - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric vehicle (EV) and charging infrastructure market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow significantly, experiencing a 14.1% increase annually to reach a market value of US$401.80 billion by 2025. From 2020 to 2024, the market achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%, and it is projected to continue this positive trajectory with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2029. By 2029, the market is expected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 352.02 billion to approximately USD 612.31 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure industry in Asia Pacific, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure domains. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunities by total vehicle and electric vehicle, drive type, car segment and cars' sub-segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle connectivity, vehicle type, and cities. In addition, it provides a snapshot across electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and, charging stations.



The report also segments the market by type of charging infrastructure by charging type, infrastructure by number of installation types, number of charging infrastructure by location, number of charging infrastructure by charging speed, number of charging infrastructure by vehicle, number of charging infrastructure type ac, number of charging infrastructure by type, number of charging infrastructure by connectivity offering insights into end user trends. KPIs in value terms help in gaining an in-depth understanding of end-market dynamics.

Reasons to buy



The report provides a comprehensive overview of Asia Pacific's electric vehicle market and infrastructure. This is a bundled offering, combining the following 7 reports (497 tables and 644 charts), and covering the following key aspects:





Asia Pacific's market size by value and volume: This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market.

This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market. Asia Pacific's detailed EV market opportunity: This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas.

This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas. Asia Pacific's EV infrastructure: This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the electric vehicle infrastructure market.

This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the electric vehicle infrastructure market. Asia Pacific's EV market risk assessment: Granular segment level information helps in identifying new business opportunities and risks in the electric vehicle and infrastructure market.

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure Market through 497 tables and 644 charts.

Below is a summary of key market segments for each country:



Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Market Size by Value

Market Size by Volume

Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

Market Size by Value

Market Size by Volume

Electric Vehicle Market Volume by Drive Segment

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Car Segment

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Passenger Car Segment

Small Car

Medium Car

Crossover Car

Large Car

SUV

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Commercial Vehicle Segment

Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)

Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6)

Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Class

Low-Priced

Mid-Priced

Luxury Class

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Distance Range

Up to 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Charging Type

Normal Charging

Super Charging

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Propulsion Type

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Connectivity

Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H)

Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G)

Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V)

Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X)

Electric Vehicle Market Value by Cities

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume

Number of Charging Infrastructure

Number of Charging Stations

Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Type

Alternating Current (AC)

Direct Current (DC)

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

Fixed Installation Type

Portable Installation Type

Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Location

Residential and Destination

Streets

Workplaces

Fleet depots

Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Speed

Slow

Fast

Rapid

Ultrarapid

Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Buses

Trucks

Light Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

Level 1

Level 2

Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Type

CSS

CHAdeMO

GB/T

Other

Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

Smart Charging Station

Non-Connected Charging Station

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/784c1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.