U.S. Luxury Hotel Market Analysis 2020-2030: Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotel, Resorts, Others

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Luxury Hotel Market, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Luxury Hotel Market was valued at USD 77.14 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 113.45 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.71%.

Competition within this market continues to intensify as brands invest in technology integration, sustainable practices, and partnerships with elite brands. Simultaneously, evolving consumer preferences are shaping the sector toward wellness-focused and experiential travel without compromising on the hallmark of superior service and comfort. As the industry innovates to meet modern expectations, the U.S. remains a leading global destination for luxury hospitality.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Disposable Income and Affluent Demographics: The growth of high-net-worth individuals and rising disposable incomes among affluent travelers are key drivers fueling the expansion of the U.S. Luxury Hotel Market. The country hosts the world's largest population of millionaires, creating consistent demand for high-end accommodations that offer exclusivity, privacy, and bespoke experiences. This demographic - ranging from corporate executives to international elites - seeks elevated experiences, including gourmet dining, curated excursions, and personalized wellness services.

Moreover, younger generations such as affluent millennials and Gen Z are increasingly attracted to boutique luxury stays, preferring properties that offer uniqueness and authenticity alongside opulence. This shift in consumer behavior is prompting major hotel brands to invest in upscale properties, especially in top-tier destinations like New York City, Miami, and Los Angeles. As travelers continue to prioritize premium services that align with their lifestyle, the luxury segment remains resilient and poised for sustained growth.

Key Market Challenges

Labor Shortages and Talent Retention: A significant challenge facing the U.S. Luxury Hotel Market is the persistent labor shortage affecting service excellence. The hospitality sector lost a substantial portion of its workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many professionals have since moved to other industries, leaving a gap in skilled labor. With the resurgence of travel, luxury hotels are experiencing difficulties in filling essential roles - such as concierges, culinary staff, and housekeeping - which directly impacts guest satisfaction

Maintaining personalized and consistent service is crucial in the luxury segment, and inadequate staffing can compromise these standards. Moreover, current employees face increased workloads, contributing to burnout and higher turnover. Addressing this issue requires investment in workforce development, competitive compensation, and enhanced work environments to attract and retain talent critical to maintaining the luxury brand promise.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Experiential and Wellness Travel: A defining trend within the U.S. luxury hotel market is the shift toward wellness and experience-driven travel. Affluent travelers are increasingly seeking stays that offer physical, emotional, and cultural enrichment. Luxury hotels are evolving into comprehensive lifestyle destinations, offering amenities like holistic spas, meditation spaces, and wellness therapies alongside traditional comforts.

Additionally, curated cultural engagements - such as exclusive culinary tours, artisan workshops, and private outdoor adventures - are becoming central to the luxury offering. Guests now desire immersive experiences that connect them to the local environment and culture while supporting health and well-being. This move toward wellness and personalization reflects a broader redefinition of luxury, where meaningful, customized experiences outweigh traditional opulence. As this trend strengthens, hotels are investing in innovative programming that combines comfort, authenticity, and wellness to meet the evolving preferences of high-end travelers.

Key Players Profiled in the U.S. Luxury Hotel

JW Marriott

Hyatt Corporation

Accor Hotels

InterContinental Hotels Group

Rose Wood Hotel

Rencho Valencia Resort

Cavallo Point

Long Beach Lodge Resort

The Mark Hotel

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Report Scope

In this report, the United States Luxury Hotel Market has been segmented into the following categories:

United States Luxury Hotel Market, By Service Type:

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Suite Hotel

Resorts

Others

United States Luxury Hotel Market, By Theme:

Heritage

Contemporary

Modern

United States Luxury Hotel Market, By Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $77.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $113.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir6brw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment