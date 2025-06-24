Report Reveals Candidates’ Perspectives on Using AI in the Hiring Process

DENVER, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s high-pressure hiring environment, where talent teams are expected to do more with less, Employ Inc. remains committed to delivering innovative, intelligent hiring solutions that meet the real-world needs of recruiters and talent acquisition leaders. Employ’s 2025 Job Seeker Nation Report reveals new data that underscores the growing complexity of the job search experience and what it means for hiring teams striving to keep up – especially as AI continues to reshape the hiring landscape. Based on responses from more than 1,500 job seekers, the report finds that 31 percent have used AI to support their job search in 2025, a seven-point increase from last year alone.

This surge in AI usage is notably pronounced among desk-based professionals in industries like software, finance and government, where high application volumes and fierce competition are the norm. These job seekers are leveraging AI to streamline their own experiences from discovering relevant roles and crafting standout cover letters to analyzing their interview performance, raising the bar for employers, and amplifying the urgency for TA teams to adopt smarter, more adaptive tools.

Job seekers are feeling the pressure from the competitive job market, and they’re responding by upskilling, especially in AI. Candidates are leaning in, not backing down, and that shift has real implications for talent acquisition teams. The report highlights that 66 percent of respondents reported feeling burned out from job searching, particularly in marketing, healthcare and food service roles. Most of these workers are investing in new skillsets, including AI literacy, to remain competitive.

Meanwhile, TA teams are also leveraging AI, but not always in the ways candidates expect. While many job seekers are comfortable with AI being used to screen resumes, fewer use AI for resume creation themselves, revealing a gap in how each side engages with technology. This points to evolving comfort levels and expectations around technology’s role in hiring. Tools like Employ’s AI Interview Companion are helping recruiters streamline interviews, reduce bias, and create fairer experiences—benefits that resonate with candidates: 61 percent believe AI has the potential to make hiring more equitable.

“As AI becomes more deeply embedded in both the candidate and recruiter experience, it’s essential that we use it to enhance—not replace—human connection,” said Stephanie Manzelli, Chief People Officer at Employ. “Candidates today are not just applying for jobs—they’re actively investing in their skills and seeking employers who do the same. That’s an opportunity for companies to differentiate through transparency, development, and trust.”

Despite growing AI adoption on both sides of the hiring table, one truth remains: human connection matters most. The majority of job seekers (58 percent) still trust HR professionals more than algorithms when navigating the hiring process.

Key Findings:

1 in 3 job seekers used AI in their job search in 2025, up 7 points from 2024

Desk-based candidates in tech and finance are the highest AI adopters

66 percent of job seekers report burnout, fueling interest in upskilling

61 percent believe AI in hiring can reduce bias – but 58 percent still trust humans over machines

To explore more candidate insights and actionable takeaways for recruiters, download the full 2025 Job Seeker Nation Report here.

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are—offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring suite is trusted by more than 23,000 customers, including e.l.f. Beauty, Pure Barre, Shutterfly, and Spotify. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

