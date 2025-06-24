Senior Developer Hiring Trends: Human Skills To Outshine Technical Expertise, Says BairesDev CEO at World Economic Forum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As waves of AI-driven disruption transform the global workforce, one thing is clear: for senior software developers, tech skills might open doors, but soft skills lead the way. That was the message delivered by Nacho De Marco, CEO of award-winning nearshore software development company BairesDev , which recruits senior tech talent for some of the world’s biggest companies. De Marco was speaking at the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report Briefing .

New data from BairesDev® , which screens over 2 million applications across 50+ countries each year, revealed that soft skills now account for 40% of senior developer hiring decisions – a figure that has doubled since 2023. This shift reflects what employers increasingly want: professionals who can adapt, communicate, solve problems, and lead, not just code.

Key BairesDev hiring data:

Soft skills are becoming non-negotiable: Human skills have doubled in importance, representing 40% of BairesDev’s evaluation process when recruiting senior developers. This trend will accelerate as AI adoption grows, making human skills one of the most important hiring factors by 2030.

Talent is going global – and local: Remote work has opened the door to underrepresented regions. In 2024 alone, BairesDev saw a 221% increase in applications from the Caribbean, and the number of Caribbean-based team members has grown by 278% since 2020.

In the new AI landscape, senior developers will take on a multifaceted role that blends deep technical knowledge with strong leadership and strategic skills. Their responsibilities include mentoring and developing diverse teams and fostering collaboration between engineers, data scientists, and business stakeholders to ensure AI initiatives align with organizational goals. They will also become key decision-makers in AI implementation, ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in the technologies they help build.

This trend aligns with the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Future of Jobs Report , which states that 44% of core job skills will change by 2030, and that analytical thinking, creativity, and leadership will dominate the talent landscape. As a result, organizations are increasingly investing in continuous learning, blending technical training with business and interpersonal development, to future-proof their teams and maintain a competitive edge. Globally, the soft skills training market is expected to grow from $33.4 billion in 2024 to $92.6 billion by 2033.

“The future belongs to companies that hire software developers who learn fast, think critically, and work across borders. These qualities are no longer optional; they’re mission-critical,” De Marco said. “Developers who can connect the dots between technology and people, who can lead conversations as confidently as they write code, will be the architects of the next wave of innovation. That’s why human skills are beginning to outshine technical expertise, and why the smartest companies are already hiring with that in mind.”

A blueprint for the post-layoff era

With mass layoffs redefining what companies value in their teams, BairesDev offers a data-backed model for building resilient, future-ready teams. Its distributed workforce, AI-enhanced recruitment, and human-centered learning programs show how companies can adapt – not just survive – in the age of AI.

One such initiative is BairesDev’s Circles program , launched in 2023 as a peer-led development platform. What began with 15 participants now trains over 500 professionals in both technical and soft skills. Participants report stronger collaboration, sharper client engagement, and more effective problem-solving. The program was recently awarded a Silver Stevie® Award for its organizational impact.

